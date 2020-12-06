Leigh, Auckland - Waitematā
Sunday, 6 December 2020, 8:30 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a crash
on rural land off Pakiri Road, Leigh, Auckland.
Police
were alerted to a vehicle that rolled at around 6:35pm last
night.
One person was transported to hospital but
later died as a result of their injuries.
Another
person had minor injuries.
An investigation into the
circumstances is
ongoing.
