Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Volunteers Crucial Part Of Bay Environmental Work

Sunday, 6 December 2020, 2:28 pm
Press Release: Bay of Plenty Regional Council

Each year thousands of volunteers lend a hand to Bay of Plenty Regional Council to ensure the local environment is looked after and protected for the future.

In the last year alone, over 25,000 volunteer hours have been recorded across the region and all those extra hands of support help make the Bay of Plenty regions environment thrive.

From wetland and sand dune restoration, riparian plantings, pest plant and animal eradication and general pollution clean ups volunteers lend a hand through over 50 land, beach and estuary care groups.

This weekend international day of the volunteer is celebrated.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council Integrated Catchments General Manager Chris Ingle said

“Volunteers help Regional Council by providing invaluable localised knowledge and hard work, with their diverse skill-sets and experience; and for that we are incredibly grateful,” he said.

“The Regional Council supports care groups with technical and practical advice, and any materials they might need. We are currently looking for new ways to support the work of these important groups; and also to support any new volunteer groups that are considering starting up in the Bay of Plenty.”

Volunteers help groups like Coast Care Bay of Plenty which is funded by Regional and district Councils and DoC.

During the last planting season, 4,300 volunteers and another 2,700 school students spent 7,895 hours planting over 70,000 sand-binding natives into our Bay of Plenty sand dunes.

Sand dunes are an essential part of our environment; they protect our beaches, providing a critical buffer for roads and homes during severe storm events.

The Awahou Stream Care Group in Rotorua meeting up most Wednesdays and has been restoring nine hectares of streamside land around the Awahou Stream, since 1994.

This year alone has seen 624 volunteer hours donated into the project to keep the Awahou area clear of invasive weeds. Today, the area has been restored to beautiful mature native vegetation that stabilises the stream banks, shades the water and enhances habitat for native fauna.

The Friends of I’Anson Reserve volunteer group shifted up a gear this year despite COVID-19 and racked up 220 volunteer hours. The group know they are in for the long haul with a serious pest plant invasion but progress has been made in their monthly working bees.

Mr Ingle said from the smallest volunteer group to the larger ones contributing across the region they all make a real difference and cumulatively made a huge impact on the volume of work the Councils and community together collectively deliver.

To learn more about volunteers and the Bay of Plenty Regional Council please visit: https://www.boprc.govt.nz/living-in-the-bay/volunteer

During the last planting season, 4,300 volunteers and another 2,700 school students spent 7,895 hours planting over 70,000 sand-binding natives into our Bay of Plenty sand dunes. Photo/Bay of Regional Council 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Bay of Plenty Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Politics Of Why We’re Not Getting An Inquiry Into The White Island Disaster

The Ardern government has made an art form out of reviews and inquiries- when to hold them, when to fold them, and when to shelve the findings, virtually untouched. Among other things, the WorkSafe criminal proceedings into the Whakaari /White Island disaster look like the outcome of a conscious political strategy. The government is choosing this route instead holding a proper inquiry, because it can conveniently narrow the focus only to (a) the events prior to the eruption and (b) solely to possible violations of our labour laws... More>>

 

UN SDG: A Greener, Cleaner, Brighter Future

'The world has a high fever and is burning up. Climate disruption is daily news – from devastating wildfires to record floods. The damage to people and the environment is immense and growing.' - UN Secretary-General António Guterres ... More>>

ALSO:

Carbon Neutral Policy: Gov Declares Climate Emergency

The Government has launched a major new initiative to combat climate change that will require the public sector to achieve carbon neutrality by 2025. More>>

ALSO:

Pill Testing: Govt Moves On Drug Checking To Keep Young New Zealanders Safer This Summer

The Government will pass time limited legislation to give legal certainty to drug checking services, so they can carry out their work to keep New Zealanders safer this summer at festivals without fear of prosecution, Health Minister Andrew Little ... More>>

ALSO:

Tax: Government Fulfils Election Undertaking On New Top Tax Rate

The Government will today keep its election promise to put in place a new top tax rate of 39 per cent on income earned over $180,000. More>>

ALSO:

Media: Stuff Holds Itself Accountable For Wrongs To Māori

Stuff has today published the results of an investigation into itself, and issued a public apology, for the way the media organisation has portrayed Māori, the indigenous people of Aotearoa New Zealand, from its first editions to now. Tā Mātou Pono | More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Crown Accounts Reflect Govt’s Careful Economic Management

The better-than-expected Crown accounts released today show the Government’s careful management of the COVID-19 health crisis was the right approach to support the economy. As expected, the Crown accounts for the year to June 2020 show the operating balance ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 