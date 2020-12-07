Penrose - Southern Motorway - Auckland City
Monday, 7 December 2020, 7:52 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are in attendance at a crash on the Southern
Motorway near Penrose.
A vehicle has rolled on the
southbound lanes shortly before the South-Eastern Highway
turn off.
Several lanes are currently blocked while
efforts are being made to clear the vehicle.
One
person has moderate injuries.
The vehicle is expected
to be cleared shortly however there is heavy congestion in
both directions of the motorway and motorists are advised to
expect
delays.
