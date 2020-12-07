Penrose - Southern Motorway - Auckland City

Police are in attendance at a crash on the Southern Motorway near Penrose.

A vehicle has rolled on the southbound lanes shortly before the South-Eastern Highway turn off.

Several lanes are currently blocked while efforts are being made to clear the vehicle.

One person has moderate injuries.

The vehicle is expected to be cleared shortly however there is heavy congestion in both directions of the motorway and motorists are advised to expect delays.

