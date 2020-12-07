Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

EVENT: Love Your Maunga Ki Maungauika

Monday, 7 December 2020, 11:41 am
Press Release: Tupuna Maunga Authority

Cup race viewing and a celebration of Maungauika/North Head through art and hikoi

During the weekend of Cup races in December, Maungauika / North Head in Devonport will come to life with a festival of art and storytelling that pays respect to Maungauika and the Waitematā.

Visitors will discover murals, temporary sound and light installations in the historic defence tunnels, pop-up artist studios, a Hikoi Mai Hikoi Atu (a guided walk of the maunga) led by local Māori Performing Arts Group HIWA, performances, and interactive activities such as Raranga (weaving) workshops, traditional kite-flying, and more. Kai stalls will be positioned at the tihi (summit).

Paul Majurey, Chair of the Tūpuna Maunga Authority, says the event presents a great opportunity for people to connect with the Maunga in a way they will not have experienced before.

“We are expecting a lot of people to visit Maungauika during the Cup races for the unbeatable views over the Waitematā harbour. That connection between land and water at Maungauika is exceptional within the Tāmaki Makaurau Maunga network, so what better way to host our manuhiri than through a celebration of Papatūānuku and Tangaroa through the lens of Te Ao Māori.”

“The Maunga are central to the identity of Tāmaki Makaurau / Auckland and all Aucklander’s have a connection to them in some way. For Ngā Mana Whenua o Tāmaki Makaurau, Maungauika is a waahi tapu – a place of great cultural, spiritual, and historic importance. This event is a celebration of that connection, told in a way that is mana-enhancing for the Maunga itself, for Mana Whenua, and for the artists who are sharing their korero with us through art and other narratives.”

This event is an extension of the Authority’s popular annual Love Your Maunga event which in past years has been held at Maungawhau / Mt Eden, Ōtāhuhu / Mt Richmond and Te Pane o Mataoho / Te Ara Pueru / Māngere Mountain, and will return to Maungawhau on 27 February 2021.

“Visitors always leave the Love Your Maunga events with a better appreciation of the mana of the Maunga and the values of manaakitanga (hospitality), kaitiakitanga (guardianship) and kotahitanga (unity). We are looking forward to sharing those values with manuhiri during this next series of events,” says Majurey.

The event programme for Love Your Maunga ki Maungauika has been co-designed by Paris Kirby, public programmer with Social Ritual, and Amiria Puia-Taylor, curator with The People Weaver.

“Our relationships to place are transformed when we come together with a shared vision. This project has empowered artists to take the lead in communicating the maunga as integral to identity and sense of belonging in Tāmaki Makaurau”, says Kirby.

"It is an honour to help highlight the importance of working together through creativity, cultural identity and storytelling.

This event is a chance to demonstrate Te Titiri ō Waitangi in action through our Māori artists, designers and performers who share a whakapapa to this special place, connecting with local communities," says Puia-Taylor.

Love Your Maunga ki Maungauika is supported by ATEED and is part of the Summernova festival series 2020/2021.

The event will return for the final Cup races in March next year.

Event information

Website www.loveyourmaunga.nz

Facebook www.facebook.com/loveyourmaunga

Dates 17-18 December (kai stalls only)

19-20 December (full programming)

6-7 March (full programming)

13-14 March (full programming)

Notes Please remember that Maungauika is a waahi tapu. Cardboard sliding and mountain biking on grassed

slopes are not allowed. Bike parking will be available in the lower carpark.

Maungauika is strictly alcohol free and smoke free.

Please do not bring your dog to the event. Given the limited options for shade on Maungauika and the

number of people expected to gather, dogs are best kept at home on event dates.

COVID-19 is still an important consideration for everyone. If you are feeling unwell, please stay at home.

If you are attending the event, please be sure to record your visit on the Covid Tracer App posters onsite during

event days.

