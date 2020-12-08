Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Customer Generosity At Four Square Parakai Sees 5,000 Toys Donated To Charity

Tuesday, 8 December 2020, 9:15 am
Press Release: Foodstuffs NZ

The thought of Kiwi families doing it tough this Christmas sparked a special ‘buy one, give one’ toy donation giveaway at Four Square Parakai. For every toy purchased in store, Four Square Parakai donated one toy in return, with all toys going to local community organisation, Kindred Family Services.

Kindred Family Services is a local charity dedicated to helping people overcome life’s challenges with a range of services from Women’s Refuge, to family support, counselling, and food parcels. Located out west, they service the Rodney and South Kaipara area.

Thanks to the generosity of the store’s customers and wider community, more than 5,000 toys have been donated to Kindred Family Services so that local families can have a memorable Christmas and put presents under the tree this year.

Dan Dale, owner operator at Four Square Parakai says “We know that putting on a memorable Christmas, including food and presents, will be hard for families this year, and think that no parent should have to make the sacrifice of food over presents this Christmas.”

Dale says the toy drive has been a way the store and their team can give back to their local community, following the support received over the lockdown periods.

“We’re so proud to call Parakai home, and the community support and generosity we received this year has blown us away.

We wanted to lend a helping hand to locals and be there for them, during what is supposed to be a joyous time of year, but this year, we know many families will be facing unprecedented hardship.”

Rochelle Gillespie, Communications Manager at Kindred Family Services says, “Just like many communities around New Zealand, we’ve seen a large number of families needing help this year who have never needed it before and we know that Christmas can be an added burden on families already doing it tough.

Dan’s team at Four Square Parakai have been so generous and supportive of us this year, but 5000 toys is surely a lot, so once we’ve made the hampers for our local families, we’re going to pass the extra toys and gifts on to other Women’s Refuge across Auckland ensuring the Christmas spirit is spread far and wide.”

“We’re so proud of our community and how we’ve all come together to help those struggling this Christmas. It’s great to see that after the year we’ve all had, we can still continue to support those struggling most,” finishes Dale.

Foodstuffs recently announced the launch of 'Here for NZ' as a way of putting its four social promises into action in the community. These include: creating meaningful work, providing sustainable leadership, delivering access to healthy affordable food and supporting local communities. Read [here] for more information.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Foodstuffs NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Politics Of Why We’re Not Getting An Inquiry Into The White Island Disaster

The Ardern government has made an art form out of reviews and inquiries- when to hold them, when to fold them, and when to shelve the findings, virtually untouched. Among other things, the WorkSafe criminal proceedings into the Whakaari /White Island disaster look like the outcome of a conscious political strategy. The government is choosing this route instead holding a proper inquiry, because it can conveniently narrow the focus only to (a) the events prior to the eruption and (b) solely to possible violations of our labour laws... More>>

 

Christchurch Terror Attack Inquiry: Jacinda Ardern Vows Accountability

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has explained the accountability she expects after the report's findings are released tomorrow. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Receives Interim Report From The Royal Commission Of Inquiry Into Historical Abuse

Hon Jan Tinetti Minister For Internal Affairs Government receives interim report from the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Historical Abuse The Government has received an interim report from the Royal Commission into Historical Abuse in State Care and ... More>>

ALSO:

UN SDG: A Greener, Cleaner, Brighter Future

'The world has a high fever and is burning up. Climate disruption is daily news – from devastating wildfires to record floods. The damage to people and the environment is immense and growing.' - UN Secretary-General António Guterres ... More>>

ALSO:

Whakaari: Future Of White Island Tourism Debated

'Explore an active volcano!' the brochures advertising trips to Whakaari / White Island said - but should tourists have been allowed there in the first place, and should they be allowed back? More>>

ALSO:

Tax: Government Fulfils Election Undertaking On New Top Tax Rate

The Government will today keep its election promise to put in place a new top tax rate of 39 per cent on income earned over $180,000. More>>

ALSO:

Media: Stuff Holds Itself Accountable For Wrongs To Māori

Stuff has today published the results of an investigation into itself, and issued a public apology, for the way the media organisation has portrayed Māori, the indigenous people of Aotearoa New Zealand, from its first editions to now. Tā Mātou Pono | More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 