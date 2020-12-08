Indoor Sports Facility Fees Waived
Tuesday, 8 December 2020, 9:43 am
Press Release: Hastings District Council
Users of Hastings District Council’s indoor sports
facilities are to have their fees waived for six months in
recognition of the financial impact of COVID-19.
Many
diverse groups use the Hastings Sports Centre and Flaxmere
Community Centre for sports and fitness activities and are
facing ongoing funding challenges from the COVID-19 lockdown
and ongoing response.
Acting group manager Dennise
Elers said the waiver would apply to those groups who used
or hired the facilities on an ongoing, regular
basis.
The reduction would not include tournaments or
activities that charged participants.
“This is
similar to the agreement made in June this year when sports
codes using Council’s outdoor sporting facilities had
their fees and charges waived for the season.
“We
want to continue to keep our community participating in
physical activity and continue to experience the benefits to
health and wellbeing.”
The waiver would be in the
form of a credit to the sporting bodies and user groups for
the six month period from April to September this
year.
© Scoop Media
