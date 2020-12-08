Police Acknowledge IPCA Findings In Relation To Fatal Shooting

Police acknowledge the findings of the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) in relation to the fatal shooting of Graeme Warren in Kurow on 5 December 2019.

The IPCA found that a Police officer was justified in shooting Mr Warren, as the officer was acting to defend himself and another officer.

Officers had initially responded after Mr Warren’s son alerted Police that Mr Warren was threatening to commit suicide.

“The officers who responded to this matter made significant and ongoing attempts to communicate with Mr Warren, urging him to surrender to Police and not harm himself,” says Superintendent Paul Basham, Southern District Commander.

“Unfortunately, when Mr Warren did exit his house, he threatened an officer and pointed his rifle at him, and then presented his rifle at a second officer.”

“The second officer - fearing that he or his colleague were going to be grievously injured or killed - fired one shot, wounding Mr Warren in the abdomen.”

First aid was immediately provided and Mr Warren was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital.

Sadly he died a short time later.

“Mr Warren’s death was a tragic outcome, which has been felt deeply both by his family and the wider Kurow community,” says Superintendent Basham.

“However it is clear that the officers involved did absolutely everything they could to prevent Mr Warren harming himself, and to provide medical assistance after he was injured.

I commend all those involved for the way they responded throughout this incident.”

© Scoop Media

