Tasman Resident Arrested For Drugs, Cash And A Gun

A 61-year-old Tasman resident will appear before the Nelson District Court today charged with drug dealing offences and possession of a .44 magnum revolver.

The man and his partner were stopped by Tasman Police including the Armed Offenders Squad as they drove off a ferry at Picton last Friday morning 4 December.

A search of their campervan located a Smith & Wesson .44 magnum revolver, methamphetamine, cannabis and a large sum of cash.

The operation run by Nelson Bays CIB was part of the Nelson Bays Police commitment to target methamphetamine dealers.

"We want to disrupt the supply chain from reaching vulnerable members of our community and remove assets obtained through criminal activities," says Nelson Bays Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Johnston.

"Police are committed to targeting drug offenders who prey on and profit from those who are vulnerable in our community because Police and the public have no tolerance for these offenders in our society.

"We also want our community to assist us by alerting us to any suspicious activity involving drug distribution."

You can contact your local Police station, or you can provide information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

As the matter is now before the court, Police are not in a position to comment further.

© Scoop Media

