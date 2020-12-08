Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Tasman Resident Arrested For Drugs, Cash And A Gun

Tuesday, 8 December 2020, 11:14 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A 61-year-old Tasman resident will appear before the Nelson District Court today charged with drug dealing offences and possession of a .44 magnum revolver.

The man and his partner were stopped by Tasman Police including the Armed Offenders Squad as they drove off a ferry at Picton last Friday morning 4 December.

A search of their campervan located a Smith & Wesson .44 magnum revolver, methamphetamine, cannabis and a large sum of cash.

The operation run by Nelson Bays CIB was part of the Nelson Bays Police commitment to target methamphetamine dealers.

"We want to disrupt the supply chain from reaching vulnerable members of our community and remove assets obtained through criminal activities," says Nelson Bays Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Johnston.

"Police are committed to targeting drug offenders who prey on and profit from those who are vulnerable in our community because Police and the public have no tolerance for these offenders in our society.

"We also want our community to assist us by alerting us to any suspicious activity involving drug distribution."

You can contact your local Police station, or you can provide information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

As the matter is now before the court, Police are not in a position to comment further.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Werewolf's Best Music Of 2020

Sure, New Zealand’s pandemic experience hasn’t been anything like the horror show it has been elsewhere. Yet the Covid anxiety levels were still high enough to undermine a lot of the creative resolutions many of us took into lockdown: read that good book, learn Spanish, teach yourself coding etc Most of that didn’t happen. All praise therefore to the remarkable artists who produced such a lot of great work in 2020 despite the virus, and despite the anxiety from losing their ability to tour, and earn a living... More>>


 
 

RNZ: Homeownership Rates Lowest In 70 Years - Report

The rate of people who own their own home has hit its lowest point in 70 years, as a grim portrait of the housing crisis is revealed in a report by Stats NZ. More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Terror Attack Inquiry: Jacinda Ardern Vows Accountability

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has explained the accountability she expects after the report's findings are released tomorrow. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Receives Interim Report From The Royal Commission Of Inquiry Into Historical Abuse

Hon Jan Tinetti Minister For Internal Affairs Government receives interim report from the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Historical Abuse The Government has received an interim report from the Royal Commission into Historical Abuse in State Care and ... More>>

ALSO:


Whakaari: Future Of White Island Tourism Debated

'Explore an active volcano!' the brochures advertising trips to Whakaari / White Island said - but should tourists have been allowed there in the first place, and should they be allowed back? More>>

ALSO:

Tax: Government Fulfils Election Undertaking On New Top Tax Rate

The Government will today keep its election promise to put in place a new top tax rate of 39 per cent on income earned over $180,000. More>>

ALSO:

Media: Stuff Holds Itself Accountable For Wrongs To Māori

Stuff has today published the results of an investigation into itself, and issued a public apology, for the way the media organisation has portrayed Māori, the indigenous people of Aotearoa New Zealand, from its first editions to now. Tā Mātou Pono | More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 