Police Appeal To The Public To Help Locate Missing Torbay Man

Police are appealing to the public to help find Athol Charlton, also known as Rob, who went missing from his home in Torbay.

The 58-year-old left his home in Torbay about 9.45pm on Sunday, and has not returned home since.

He left in his silver 2004 Honda CRV with the registration KWJ611, and was reported missing on Monday morning.

Police and Rob’s family and friends are very concerned for his welfare, and are asking anyone who may have seen him or his vehicle to contact Police immediately.

Police have reason to believe he may have been in the Waiwera area.

Rob is described as about 187cm tall, of thin build and was last seen wearing a grey track suit jumper and blue track suit pants.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call Police on 111.

© Scoop Media

