Police Appeal To The Public To Help Locate Missing Torbay Man
Tuesday, 8 December 2020, 11:36 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are appealing to the public to help find Athol
Charlton, also known as Rob, who went missing from his home
in Torbay.
The 58-year-old left his home in Torbay
about 9.45pm on Sunday, and has not returned home
since.
He left in his silver 2004 Honda CRV with the
registration KWJ611, and was reported missing on Monday
morning.
Police and Rob’s family and friends are
very concerned for his welfare, and are asking anyone who
may have seen him or his vehicle to contact Police
immediately.
Police have reason to believe he may have
been in the Waiwera area.
Rob is described as about
187cm tall, of thin build and was last seen wearing a grey
track suit jumper and blue track suit pants.
Anyone
with information about his whereabouts is urged to call
Police on
111.
