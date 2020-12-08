Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Flood-damaged Plimmerton Cleans Up

Tuesday, 8 December 2020, 2:20 pm
Press Release: Porirua City Council

It was an awful end to spring for some of our community, when torrential rain caused flash flooding, damaging a number of properties.

The flooding, on Sunday 29 November, left 15 Plimmerton homes uninhabitable and two Whitby properties were evacuated due to a slip the following day.

Many more homes were flood-damaged and the clean-up effort saw the Council, Wellington Water, Downer, regional response agencies and an incredibly supportive community team up to deal with the aftermath of the storm.

Mayor Anita Baker says the very heavy and localised rain that fell on the Sunday morning in a short time coincided with high tide, leaving the water which usually runs out to sea with nowhere to go, overwhelming the system.

"We are aware our infrastructure is ageing, and climate change is causing more severe weather events. This is why we’re proposing to more than double our 3-Waters infrastructure investment in our next Long-term Plan to $800 million. On top of that we have also asked Wellington Water to identify the flooding hotspots with a view to additional funding for those as well. We’ll be asking your views about this additional expenditure early next year."

Mayor Baker was heartened to see the way the Plimmerton community responded to the emergency - with residents, the volunteer fire brigade and many others all rallying in support of their friends and neighbours.

"This was a huge clean-up job. We put out skips and helped residents load flood-damaged items onto trucks, and everyone just pitched in. Our teams worked really hard, and the whole community really came together in amazing ways," she says.

"Some families will be affected by this freak weather event for some time. 2020 just keeps throwing up challenges and we really feel for you."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Porirua City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Government: Making New Zealand Safer For Everyone

The Government has today announced a raft of initiatives in its response to the recommendations to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Terrorist Attack on Christchurch Masjidain.
These actions will promote inclusion for all New Zealanders while recognising and responding to the value diversity brings to our communities.... More>>

 

RNZ: Homeownership Rates Lowest In 70 Years - Report

The rate of people who own their own home has hit its lowest point in 70 years, as a grim portrait of the housing crisis is revealed in a report by Stats NZ. More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Terror Attack Inquiry: Jacinda Ardern Vows Accountability

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has explained the accountability she expects after the report's findings are released tomorrow. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Receives Interim Report From The Royal Commission Of Inquiry Into Historical Abuse

Hon Jan Tinetti Minister For Internal Affairs Government receives interim report from the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Historical Abuse The Government has received an interim report from the Royal Commission into Historical Abuse in State Care and ... More>>

ALSO:


Whakaari: Future Of White Island Tourism Debated

'Explore an active volcano!' the brochures advertising trips to Whakaari / White Island said - but should tourists have been allowed there in the first place, and should they be allowed back? More>>

ALSO:

Tax: Government Fulfils Election Undertaking On New Top Tax Rate

The Government will today keep its election promise to put in place a new top tax rate of 39 per cent on income earned over $180,000. More>>

ALSO:

Media: Stuff Holds Itself Accountable For Wrongs To Māori

Stuff has today published the results of an investigation into itself, and issued a public apology, for the way the media organisation has portrayed Māori, the indigenous people of Aotearoa New Zealand, from its first editions to now. Tā Mātou Pono | More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 