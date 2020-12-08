Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Anchor Me, In The Middle Of The CBD

Tuesday, 8 December 2020, 3:06 pm
Press Release: Auckland Live

The heart of central city channels the high seas this summer with the return of Auckland Live’s free inner-city festival Summer in the Square. Creating an urban marina within Aotea Square, the world-class programme of music, movies and digital experiences will be complimented by action of the biggest sporting event in the world, with broadcasts of the 36th America’s Cup Races screening live on the Auckland Live Digital Stage, as it happens.

Anchored in the heart of Aotea Square, the huge 10m screen – roughly the size of an orca whale! – allows for unobstructed viewing of the action from anywhere in the Square, making sure you’ll be able to catch every moment no matter where you decide to dock for the day.

Just one nautical mile away from the bustle of the Viaduct, Summer in the Square offers an ever-changing line-up of free entertainment scheduled around race times. Live performances, chill vibe beats, and iconic DJ sets in partnership with Base FM will be pumping from the outdoor stage.

Gearing up for the Prada America's Cup World Series Auckland and Prada Christmas Race from 17-20 December, Auckland Live gets festive from Friday 11 December as the giant Christmas tree in the middle of the Square takes up residence. On Friday 18 December, don't miss our very own Christmas Karaoke! hosted by iconic singer and entertainer Jackie Clarke. On Saturday 19 December, the first of our headline acts - MELODOWNZ - the self-professed slipknot of hip hop takes the mainstage in Aotea Square for a not-to-be missed set. 

Need to keep the crew fed and watered? Head to the Hello Sailor bar and picnic area where you can chill out in a bean bag, listen to sweet beats, and indulge in some of our delicious Kiwi summer food and beverages. Or head to the top deck, The Terrace Café overlooking the Aotea Square and the Digital Stage, for a premium experience with a full menu and beverage list. It’s the perfect atmosphere to settle in for a day’s cruise into town.

Alongside the sailing, the Digital Stage will transform into an outdoor cinema, boasting a curated selection of films and experiences to keep the kids and movie buffs alike entertained. From blockbusters and recent releases on Thursday evenings to enjoy after work to family friendly programming on Sunday afternoons, there’ll be a film to suit every taste playing free on the big screen. We kickstart our summer movies on Sunday 13 December with the fun and cruisy vibe of Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, followed by The Grinch on Thursday 17 December. Make sure you secure your spot.

In-between the yacht racing and movie magic, the interactive sound experience Aotea Symphony will be taking over the Auckland Live Digital Stage. Passers-by are invited to create their very own symphony using surrounding sounds just by stepping on buttons on the ground.

It wouldn't be summer without Auckland Pride, and our festival finishes with the Auckland Pride Party in Aotea Square on Saturday 27 February. Headlined by HalfQueen and Randa, and featuring some of Aotearoa's finest queer acts in one evening of celebratory splendour, the night's performances will sprawl across two stages, with food trucks a-plenty and an unbelievable line-up of DJs, drag performances and musicians.

On Friday 15 January, we'll be announcing more movies, activations, and music gigs taking place on the good ship Summer in the Square in January and February. Come and celebrate with us every Thursday to Saturday during the Prada Cup, Auckland Anniversary Weekend, Auckland Pride Festival, Waitangi Day, and at the Auckland Fringe Festival.

