Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Essential Maintenance On Auckland Harbour Bridge Over Christmas

Wednesday, 9 December 2020, 8:43 am
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

The southbound clip-on lanes of the Auckland Harbour Bridge will be closed for resurfacing and other maintenance over the Christmas - New Year holiday period.

The two clip-on lanes will close on Boxing Day for up to ten days. Shelly Beach Road off-ramp will also close and access to Shelley Beach Road from Westhaven Drive will operate on a stop/go traffic management system.

Three lanes will be open to traffic at all times on the bridge in both directions during the clip-on closure, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Auckland System Manager, Andrea Williamson.

“The resurfacing process on the bridge requires 3-5 days to “cure” before allowing traffic on it, so while it may look as if nothing is happening the team will be using the lanes closure for other maintenance tasks, including water blasting and painting just below the road deck.”

If there are delays on the bridge, motorists should consider the Western Ring Route as an alternative, using the North-Western Motorway (SH16) and State Highway 18 (SH18).

Ms Williamson says the Auckland Harbour Bridge is one of the busiest sections of motorway in Auckland, with more than 170,000 vehicle movements on an average day.

“The resurfacing of the clip-on lanes will provide a uniform, smooth and resilient surface, which will improve safety and the driving experience for motorists.”

The work is part of Waka Kotahi’s ongoing maintenance programme to ensure the harbour bridge is kept in a first class and safe condition. The resurfacing work is scheduled to take place during the Christmas holiday period when traffic volumes are lighter than at other times of the year.

“We’re expecting traffic to flow well in both directions and weather permitting, the bridge will be fully opened before most people return from their Christmas break,” says Ms Williamson.

“Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience and understanding while this essential work is carried out.”

Motorists are advised to listen to regular radio updates on the lane closures or check on our social media sites.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Government: Making New Zealand Safer For Everyone

The Government has today announced a raft of initiatives in its response to the recommendations to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Terrorist Attack on Christchurch Masjidain.
These actions will promote inclusion for all New Zealanders while recognising and responding to the value diversity brings to our communities.... More>>

 

RNZ: Homeownership Rates Lowest In 70 Years - Report

The rate of people who own their own home has hit its lowest point in 70 years, as a grim portrait of the housing crisis is revealed in a report by Stats NZ. More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Terror Attack Inquiry: Jacinda Ardern Vows Accountability

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has explained the accountability she expects after the report's findings are released tomorrow. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Receives Interim Report From The Royal Commission Of Inquiry Into Historical Abuse

Hon Jan Tinetti Minister For Internal Affairs Government receives interim report from the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Historical Abuse The Government has received an interim report from the Royal Commission into Historical Abuse in State Care and ... More>>

ALSO:


Whakaari: Future Of White Island Tourism Debated

'Explore an active volcano!' the brochures advertising trips to Whakaari / White Island said - but should tourists have been allowed there in the first place, and should they be allowed back? More>>

ALSO:

Tax: Government Fulfils Election Undertaking On New Top Tax Rate

The Government will today keep its election promise to put in place a new top tax rate of 39 per cent on income earned over $180,000. More>>

ALSO:

Media: Stuff Holds Itself Accountable For Wrongs To Māori

Stuff has today published the results of an investigation into itself, and issued a public apology, for the way the media organisation has portrayed Māori, the indigenous people of Aotearoa New Zealand, from its first editions to now. Tā Mātou Pono | More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 