Get Ready For Changes At SH18 Paul Matthews Road

Wednesday, 9 December 2020, 8:44 am
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

North Shore drivers are advised to get ready for a big change to how they travel to Rosedale when the new Paul Matthews Road opens this weekend.

The new road will shift to join the SH18 Caribbean Drive intersection overnight on Friday 11 December, as part of work for the Northern Corridor Improvements project.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Senior Manager Project Delivery Andrew Thackwray says people should allow extra time while they get used to the new layout.

“We’re advising people to plan their journeys as delays are expected during this busy time of the year. This is a significant change to how people move around the area so they need to be patient while everyone adjusts.”

The biggest change is that people must turn right much earlier on SH18 westbound to access Paul Matthews Road and the Rosedale industrial area. The old intersection and right turn off the state highway will close permanently.

People are encouraged to avoid SH18 and use SH1 instead, especially during the morning and afternoon peaks. Motorists heading to Rosedale can exit at the SH1 Greville Road off-ramp.

Waka Kotahi will monitor the traffic signals and queues at the intersection in real time and change the signal phases to help improve traffic flows.

People should consider using public transport to travel to Albany Station and Westfield Albany Mall, especially during late night Christmas shopping hours.

“We have waited for four primary and secondary schools in the area to shut down for the year, so we can minimise disruption to the local community. The changes before Christmas are critical to keeping the project on schedule to open in late 2022,” says Mr Thackwray.

The new layout includes a new walking and cycling path on Paul Matthews Road that will connect to shared paths on Caribbean Drive and SH18. The upgraded intersection will improve access to Rosedale where many local residents work.

The road will be in a temporary layout until further new connections and ramps open mid next year. This will eventually connect SH18 to the Northern Motorway.

The Northern Corridor Improvements project will provide a transport upgrade for the Albany and North Shore community, with the Northern Busway being extended from Constellation to Albany Station. It includes a new motorway connection between SH1 and SH18 and will open up access to the Western Ring Route and travel to the airport. It will deliver more than 7kms of walking and cycling paths and a wide range of local road and park connections.

For more information visit www.nzta.govt/nci or www.facebook.com/nztaakl or call the project freephone number 0800 624 776.

Plan your bus journey at www.at.govt.nz/bus-train-ferry

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

