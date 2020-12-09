Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Search Warrant Executed At Pukemiro Landfill Site

Wednesday, 9 December 2020, 8:55 am
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council

A search warrant led by Waikato Regional Council is being executed at a construction and demolition landfill site at Pukemiro, south-west of Huntly, this morning.

Any information gathered will form part of an ongoing investigation by the council into possible breaches of the Resource Management Act (RMA) at the Puke Coal Ltd site.

Council regional compliance manager Patrick Lynch said 23 people are involved in the “very detailed scene examination”, which is expected to take up to two days.

“We are completely open minded as to what activities have been occurring on site. This search warrant is simply a regulatory agency working to establish the truth of what has happened here.

“To protect the integrity of this active investigation, no further information is able to be released at this time,” Mr Lynch said.

The council has been responding to complaints of smoke and odour from the Pukemiro and Glen Afton communities since a fire broke out on the site on Sunday, 16 August. The investigation was launched at the time to look into the circumstances.

The RMA investigation is separate from the multi-agency incident management team (IMT), which was established by the regional council at the beginning of November to ensure a joined-up and coordinated response to the fire and its effects on the community.

The IMT is continuing to operate and is now led by Waikato District Council. It is monitoring the situation, as well as coordinating ongoing soil, air and water quality testing.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Waikato Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Government: Making New Zealand Safer For Everyone

The Government has today announced a raft of initiatives in its response to the recommendations to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Terrorist Attack on Christchurch Masjidain.
These actions will promote inclusion for all New Zealanders while recognising and responding to the value diversity brings to our communities.... More>>

 

RNZ: Homeownership Rates Lowest In 70 Years - Report

The rate of people who own their own home has hit its lowest point in 70 years, as a grim portrait of the housing crisis is revealed in a report by Stats NZ. More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Terror Attack Inquiry: Jacinda Ardern Vows Accountability

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has explained the accountability she expects after the report's findings are released tomorrow. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Receives Interim Report From The Royal Commission Of Inquiry Into Historical Abuse

Hon Jan Tinetti Minister For Internal Affairs Government receives interim report from the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Historical Abuse The Government has received an interim report from the Royal Commission into Historical Abuse in State Care and ... More>>

ALSO:


Whakaari: Future Of White Island Tourism Debated

'Explore an active volcano!' the brochures advertising trips to Whakaari / White Island said - but should tourists have been allowed there in the first place, and should they be allowed back? More>>

ALSO:

Tax: Government Fulfils Election Undertaking On New Top Tax Rate

The Government will today keep its election promise to put in place a new top tax rate of 39 per cent on income earned over $180,000. More>>

ALSO:

Media: Stuff Holds Itself Accountable For Wrongs To Māori

Stuff has today published the results of an investigation into itself, and issued a public apology, for the way the media organisation has portrayed Māori, the indigenous people of Aotearoa New Zealand, from its first editions to now. Tā Mātou Pono | More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 