Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Waikato Region LiDAR Aerial Survey Begins

Wednesday, 9 December 2020, 9:28 am
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council

An exciting regional collaboration between 10 Waikato councils and non-council stakeholders is about to take off.

The latest LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) technology is being used to collect earth surface data to create highly detailed 3D maps and models of the landscape.

Flying to gather the data commences in mid-December 2020 and is expected to be finished by May 2021. After intensive quality control, it is expected that the processed data set will be freely available to the public in 2022.

Waikato Local Authority Shared Services (WLASS), on behalf of the 10 councils, has secured funding of $1.4 million from the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) and approximately $133,000 third party funding for the region. WLASS will be running the project which is part of a national LiDAR programme coordinated by Land Information New Zealand (LINZ).

The councils involved in the initiative are Waikato Regional Council and Hauraki, Matamata-Piako, Ōtorohanga, South Waikato, Taupō, Thames-Coromandel, Waikato, Waipā and Waitomo district councils.

Hamilton City Council has already recently acquired LiDAR data for the city. This will be joined with the new data to provide a contiguous regional data set of over 25,000km2.

WLASS Chief Executive Kelvin French says it is fantastic the councils have contributed funding to support the project. He is also grateful for the contributions from the following organisations who are co-funding the initiative: WEL Networks, Environmental Research Institute, EQC – Earthquake Commission, Waikato River Clean Up Trust, Lincoln Agritech and Mercury NZ Ltd.

LiDAR provides precise laser measurements of the earth’s surface with the data used to create highly accurate 3D maps of the land.

The data enables better management of natural hazards, such as flooding, erosion and sea level rise. It provides farm-scale land information to benefit the agriculture and forestry sectors as well as being used for many other planning purposes. It is also widely used for development, engineering, architecture and design applications by the private sector.

The LiDAR contract survey is being carried out by Australian company iXblue Pty Limited. iXblue will partner with Mainland Air and US company Woolpert (leading experts in this industry) to deliver the LiDAR products and services.

In 2019 the PGF, via LINZ, awarded co-funding to the Waikato and seven other regions (Bay of Plenty, Hawke’s Bay, Tasman, Marlborough, Canterbury, West Coast and Southland) to obtain LiDAR data as the first tranche of an initiative to increase New Zealand's total LiDAR coverage to approximately 80 per cent - up from 10 per cent currently.

More information about the LINZ national elevation programme, including the PGF LiDAR project and access to the data, can be found at www.linz.govt.nz/data/linz-data/elevation-data.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Waikato Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Government: Making New Zealand Safer For Everyone

The Government has today announced a raft of initiatives in its response to the recommendations to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Terrorist Attack on Christchurch Masjidain.
These actions will promote inclusion for all New Zealanders while recognising and responding to the value diversity brings to our communities.... More>>

 

RNZ: Homeownership Rates Lowest In 70 Years - Report

The rate of people who own their own home has hit its lowest point in 70 years, as a grim portrait of the housing crisis is revealed in a report by Stats NZ. More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Terror Attack Inquiry: Jacinda Ardern Vows Accountability

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has explained the accountability she expects after the report's findings are released tomorrow. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Receives Interim Report From The Royal Commission Of Inquiry Into Historical Abuse

Hon Jan Tinetti Minister For Internal Affairs Government receives interim report from the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Historical Abuse The Government has received an interim report from the Royal Commission into Historical Abuse in State Care and ... More>>

ALSO:


Whakaari: Future Of White Island Tourism Debated

'Explore an active volcano!' the brochures advertising trips to Whakaari / White Island said - but should tourists have been allowed there in the first place, and should they be allowed back? More>>

ALSO:

Tax: Government Fulfils Election Undertaking On New Top Tax Rate

The Government will today keep its election promise to put in place a new top tax rate of 39 per cent on income earned over $180,000. More>>

ALSO:

Media: Stuff Holds Itself Accountable For Wrongs To Māori

Stuff has today published the results of an investigation into itself, and issued a public apology, for the way the media organisation has portrayed Māori, the indigenous people of Aotearoa New Zealand, from its first editions to now. Tā Mātou Pono | More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 