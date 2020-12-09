Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Whangarei Freedom Camping Holidaymakers Urged To Book Commercial

Wednesday, 9 December 2020, 12:11 pm
Press Release: Whangarei District Council

Holidaymakers planning to freedom camp in Whangarei over summer are encouraged to consider making alternative arrangements if they want to be sure of a place to stay.

“Temporary closure of two popular Whangarei freedom camping sites has increased pressure on the district’s already oversubscribed ‘first-come, first-served’ sites,” says Whangarei Mayor, Sheryl Mai.

“With large numbers of domestic and local freedom campers now filling the gap left by international tourists, those yet to secure a commercial or Department of Conservation campground site may miss out.”

Whangarei’s large, central city Cobham Oval carpark will be closed for maintenance over summer and unavailable to freedom campers, while the well-used overflow carpark area at Ocean Beach on the Whangarei Heads Peninsula will close to freedom camping from Saturday 19 December to Friday 15 January.

“These carparks are usually packed with freedom campers during summer, so their temporary closures will intensify demand at Whangarei’s remaining freedom camping sites where securing a space is not guaranteed at the best of times,” Sheryl Mai says.

On the positive side, Mayor Mai adds that the temporary closures offer holidaymakers a chance to bring much-needed support to Whangarei’s commercial campgrounds hit hard by Covid 19 lockdowns and borders closed to international tourists.

“Booking a break at one of our well-appointed, well-provisioned commercial campgrounds gives these businesses the custom they need to find their feet again,” Sheryl Mai says.

“Of course, it also ensures a place to pitch a tent or park a campervan in Whangarei over summer, whereas leaving your holiday to chance by freedom camping doesn’t.”

Whangarei Top 10 Holiday Park manager Nick Blake agrees, although he suggests campers book at commercial campgrounds as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

“Whangarei’s holiday park operators welcome summer campers with open arms after this particularly challenging year,” Nick says.

“However, many already report heavy bookings for the peak summer holiday period, especially in the weeks around Christmas and New Year, so securing a site sooner rather than later is advised.”

Certified self-contained campers are also reminded they may legally park for up to three nights anywhere in Whangarei District where parking or camping aren’t prohibited, provided they use their onboard facilities and are considerate of residents and road users. A list of prohibited areas is available on Council’s website at www.wdc.govt.nz, and campers are also urged to check freedom campsite restrictions on signage as they arrive to avoid the possibility of a $200 fine.

“With its beaches, bush and endless summer festival vibe, Whangarei was designed with summer fun in mind and we want everyone to enjoy their holiday here,” Sheryl Mai says.

“For freedom campers, that simply means making sure they have a place to stay before getting out to experience everything else our District has to offer.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Whangarei District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Government: Making New Zealand Safer For Everyone

The Government has today announced a raft of initiatives in its response to the recommendations to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Terrorist Attack on Christchurch Masjidain.
These actions will promote inclusion for all New Zealanders while recognising and responding to the value diversity brings to our communities.... More>>

 

RNZ: Homeownership Rates Lowest In 70 Years - Report

The rate of people who own their own home has hit its lowest point in 70 years, as a grim portrait of the housing crisis is revealed in a report by Stats NZ. More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Terror Attack Inquiry: Jacinda Ardern Vows Accountability

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has explained the accountability she expects after the report's findings are released tomorrow. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Receives Interim Report From The Royal Commission Of Inquiry Into Historical Abuse

Hon Jan Tinetti Minister For Internal Affairs Government receives interim report from the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Historical Abuse The Government has received an interim report from the Royal Commission into Historical Abuse in State Care and ... More>>

ALSO:


Whakaari: Future Of White Island Tourism Debated

'Explore an active volcano!' the brochures advertising trips to Whakaari / White Island said - but should tourists have been allowed there in the first place, and should they be allowed back? More>>

ALSO:

Tax: Government Fulfils Election Undertaking On New Top Tax Rate

The Government will today keep its election promise to put in place a new top tax rate of 39 per cent on income earned over $180,000. More>>

ALSO:

Media: Stuff Holds Itself Accountable For Wrongs To Māori

Stuff has today published the results of an investigation into itself, and issued a public apology, for the way the media organisation has portrayed Māori, the indigenous people of Aotearoa New Zealand, from its first editions to now. Tā Mātou Pono | More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 