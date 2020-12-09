Shelve Your Fines At QLDC Libraries

Worried about your library fines mounting up? Queenstown Lakes Libraries is bringing back an easy way to clear outstanding fines and support your local community at the same time.

For the month of December your local library will happily shelve overdue fines in exchange for non-perishable food items, children’s books, toiletries and vouchers.

Each donated item waives $5 and goods received go to Wakatipu’s Happiness House and Upper Clutha’s Food for Love.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) District Librarian Sue Gwilliam said the scheme has been running for the past nine years and benefits both library users and the wider community.

“We’ve had great uptake on this amnesty in the past and now welcome a range of items, including treats and gifts, which are donated to fabulous local charities who support our communities,” Ms Gwilliam said.

“Why not make a donation next time you drop by to pick up your summer reading picks? It’s a win/win!”

For more information on QLDC Libraries and the shelve your fines scheme please visit: https://codc-qldc.govt.nz

