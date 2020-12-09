New Police And Customs Dog Teams Set For Action

Thirteen new Police and Customs dog teams are scenting success, ready to graduate tomorrow, Thursday 10 December, in a ceremony at the New Zealand Police Dog Training Centre.

Five of the seven Police patrol handlers are graduating with their first operational canine partners – and three of these are siblings Frankie, Fi and Faze from the ‘F’ litter born on 7 January 2019.

The patrol dog teams will be based in Nelson (2), Christchurch, Wellington, Palmerston North, Hawke’s Bay and Auckland.

Two experienced Police handlers from Northland and Bay of Plenty are adding to their skill set, graduating with detector dogs.

The four NZ Customs staff are also new handlers, with two working in Auckland and two in Christchurch.

Inspector Todd Southall, National Coordinator: Police Dogs, says graduation is extra special for first time handlers. “It takes patience and perseverance to get through the training programme, both in their districts and at the training centre.

“They’ve worked hard to obtain this operational qualification, and they’ll keep learning and developing with experience, time on the street and taking part in further specialist courses.”

Executive members from Police and NZ Customs will be on hand to present the graduation certificates.

Media are invited to attend the graduation ceremony, which takes place at 1pm, Thursday 10 December, at the Police Dog Training Centre, Dante Road, Trentham.

Please advise the Police Media Centre via email (media@police.govt.nz) if you will attend, as if the weather is wet the ceremony will be held at an alternative indoors venue. A decision on this will be made at 10am.

