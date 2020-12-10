Top bike helmet designs awarded



Dancing unicorns, blue tuis and laughing emojis were just some of the winning designs in Hamilton City Council’s annual Design your own Helmet competition.

Council’s School Travel Co-ordinator Cameron Ward presented the winning school children with their design professionally airbrushed onto a bike helmet at Hamilton Gardens yesterday.

There were more than 1800 entries from around 30 schools across Hamilton, and the eight winners were chosen for their unique creative flare.

Teaching kids how to stay safe on bikes and the importance of wearing a helmet is a top priority for Council.

“Hamilton is a cycle-friendly city and we want to get more kids and parents on bikes, but we want them to do it safely” says Ward.

The Design your own Helmet competition is part of Council’s initiative to encourage active and sustainable transport around Hamilton and ties in nicely with our Kids on Bikes programme.

The Kids on Bikes programme is offered in schools around Hamilton to help kids learn the basics of bike safety and increase their confidence while riding.

“The programme combines on-road and off-road courses and teaches kids how to maintain their bikes. We want parents to feel safe knowing their kids have the skills to ride to school”.

The winners of the Design your own Helmet competition are:

• Ataahua Figure -Apiti

• Thea O’Dea

• Layla Vink

• Astrid Williamson-Jones

• Heidi Maarhuis

• Martice Kingi

• Abby Bowen

• Loreal Olesco



© Scoop Media

