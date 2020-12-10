Council Encourages Rehoming Unwanted Animals

If you have unwanted puppies or kittens, do not dump them.

That’s the message from Council’s Animal Control team, following the recent discovery of two tiny puppies left in a beer box next to a rubbish bin at Waikanae Beach.

“People don’t need to be dumping them – they should contact us and we are happy to take them and help find a home for them,” says Ross Hannam, animal control team leader.

The two puppies discovered this week appeared to be a Shih Tzu cross, however it was impossible to know for sure without being provided information on their background.

“When they’re dumped like this we can only guess their breed and age. These puppies look like they’re only about six weeks old. They wouldn’t have lasted long if they hadn’t been discovered.”

Council works with local animal welfare organisation Mutts and Moggies Tairāwhiti, which takes in abandoned animals and finds new homes for them.

Mutts and Moggies is supported by Fred Lewis of Enterprise Cars, who covers the costs of de-sexing animals before they are rehomed.

The aim is to support pet adoption and prevent animals from being impounded or euthanized.

“If you’re in a situation with puppies and kittens that you can’t find homes for, make sure you call us first,” Mr Hannam said.

For more information on lost and found dogs, visit our website

© Scoop Media

