Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Our Region’s Green Mindset Shines Through As A Top Priority In The Long Term Plan

Thursday, 10 December 2020, 3:18 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

Environmental protection and enhancement, accessible and efficient public transport, and action on the climate emergency – have been ranked by our community as Greater Wellington’s top priorities, reports a survey on Greater Wellington Regional Council’s 2021-2031 Long Term Plan.

As part of pre-engagement on the Long Term Plan, which is Greater Wellington’s roadmap of activities over the next decade, the people of our rohe (region) were asked what they see as important for the regional council to focus on over the next ten years.

The community provided feedback on the strategic priorities that council developed to guide the development of our 2021-31 Long Term Plan.

Over the course of the engagement period, 182,469 people were reached and 1,086 responses were received through online submissions.

Greater Wellington Chair Daran Ponter says, “Our region has a strong environmental stance, and this was captured in our pre-engagement results with over 60 percent rating ‘Responding to the climate emergency’ as extremely important,” says Greater Wellington chair Daran Ponter.

“The vast majority of respondents to the survey acknowledge the climate crisis is a real and important issue that we all need to work towards solving.

“Our community recognise climate change is a complex challenge. They want to see our region prioritising the health of our environment and improving public transport to help reduce the number of vehicles on the road, which will help mitigate our climate change emergency.”

Analysis of pre-engagement results on ‘Responding to the climate emergency’ distil down to four key themes.

“Essentially, the sentiment is that the community feels climate change action needs to be integrated into all decisions before it’s too late, as we’re already facing the brunt of its negative effects, something we are already doing at Greater Wellington” says Cr Ponter.

“They also want more and clearer information about Greater Wellington’s role in combating the climate crisis – specifically how we build the region’s resilience, prepare for natural disasters and reduce our carbon emissions.”

However, it was clear from public feedback that fighting climate change cannot be left to local government and that it needed to be led by central government.

“We agree that government is essential in doing the heavy lifting on the big decisions which need to be made on climate change, with local government operating at the sharp end in communities. We fully support the Government’s recent decision to declare a climate emergency and look forward to working with it to get to carbon positive as soon as possible.”

Cr Ponter says the council is aware of the community’s big expectations for action against climate change and the role council plays as a front-line agency in sustainable environmental management and responding to the climate emergency.

“These expectations and other cost pressures are likely to lead to an average rates increase of over 13 percent for 2021/22,” says Cr Ponter.

The community’s views will be sought on the elements that make up these increases, with the opportunity to indicate what priorities should sit at the top of the list.

The public consultation on the 2021-31 Long Term Plan is expected in March next year, register at https://haveyoursay.gw.govt.nz/ to find out more about how you can have your say.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Greater Wellington Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Government: Making New Zealand Safer For Everyone

The Government has today announced a raft of initiatives in its response to the recommendations to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Terrorist Attack on Christchurch Masjidain.
These actions will promote inclusion for all New Zealanders while recognising and responding to the value diversity brings to our communities.... More>>

 

RNZ: Homeownership Rates Lowest In 70 Years - Report

The rate of people who own their own home has hit its lowest point in 70 years, as a grim portrait of the housing crisis is revealed in a report by Stats NZ. More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Terror Attack Inquiry: Jacinda Ardern Vows Accountability

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has explained the accountability she expects after the report's findings are released tomorrow. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Receives Interim Report From The Royal Commission Of Inquiry Into Historical Abuse

Hon Jan Tinetti Minister For Internal Affairs Government receives interim report from the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Historical Abuse The Government has received an interim report from the Royal Commission into Historical Abuse in State Care and ... More>>

ALSO:


Whakaari: Future Of White Island Tourism Debated

'Explore an active volcano!' the brochures advertising trips to Whakaari / White Island said - but should tourists have been allowed there in the first place, and should they be allowed back? More>>

ALSO:

Tax: Government Fulfils Election Undertaking On New Top Tax Rate

The Government will today keep its election promise to put in place a new top tax rate of 39 per cent on income earned over $180,000. More>>

ALSO:

Media: Stuff Holds Itself Accountable For Wrongs To Māori

Stuff has today published the results of an investigation into itself, and issued a public apology, for the way the media organisation has portrayed Māori, the indigenous people of Aotearoa New Zealand, from its first editions to now. Tā Mātou Pono | More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 