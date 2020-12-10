Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Celebrate Waitohi’s First Birthday This Saturday

Thursday, 10 December 2020, 3:21 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Wellingtonians are invited to join in the fun at Waitohi’s first birthday party this Saturday.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been a year since we opened Waitohi. It has been an outstanding success in bringing both the local and wider Wellington community together,” says Councillor Jill Day. “So, we hope everyone comes down to say Waitohi rā whānau/happy birthday!”

The first birthday party will have a range of events where people of all ages and interests can play, learn and have fun. Whether it’s getting creative in the Library’s ‘The Hive Maker Space’, playing games in the park, contemplating the artworks within the space, or watching the entertainment in the sun – there is something for everyone.

“Bring your whānau and friends down for a fun day of play and activities, including competitions, spot prizes and giveaways,” adds Cr Day.

There are also four new Fast EV Chargers recently installed in the Waitohi hub parking area.

These are in addition to the 28 other charging stations around the capital’s suburbs as part of a two-year pilot between Wellington City Council, Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA) and ChargeNet NZ, says Councillor Tamatha Paul, Climate Change portfolio lead.

“With Waitohi’s birthday and the new EV Chargers operating, it’s a double celebration for the neighbourhood.

“EV Chargers are an integral part of our Te Atakura plan to reduce emissions to zero by 2050. By making them easily accessible it encourages Wellingtonians to make the change to the more environmentally friendly electric car option.”

Construction started on Waitohi in January 2018, opening on 14 December 2019 at 34 Moorefield Avenue.

The community space connects a larger library for Johnsonville, Keith Spry Pool, Johnsonville Community Centre with the Waitohi Kindergarten, Common Ground Waitohi café and Memorial Park.

The Waitohi birthday party will run from 10am-3pm, Saturday 12 December.

Key events

10am  Have a Hit at the Tennis Courts 
11am  Cutting the Birthday Cake with MP Greg O’Connor and Councillor Jill Day 
12pm  Egg and Spoon, Sack Races and more family fun at the Park 
1pm  Whānau Tug-O-War at the Park 
2pm  Storytime in the Park  
3pm  Birthday party finishes  

