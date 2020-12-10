New Bylaw To Control And Reduce Kāpiti’s Waste Adopted By Council

Improvements in the way Kāpiti manages waste in the public space and supports waste minimisation – everything from junk mail and event waste to rubbish from multi-unit dwellings – are afoot following a vote at today’s meeting of the Kāpiti Coast District Council.

Councillors adopted the Solid Waste Management and Minimisation Bylaw 2021, which replaces the Solid Waste Bylaw 2010 and contains some new rules and controls to better manage litter and support waste minimisation in Kāpiti.

“The Solid Waste Management and Minimisation Bylaw 2021 will guide us over the next decade, and it will support Council’s goal of a 30% reduction of waste going to landfill by 2026,” says Districtwide Councillor and sustainable waste management portfolio holder Jackie Elliott.

Consultation with key stakeholders, iwi and the general public, including written submissions, guided what should be included in the new Bylaw. The changes are in line with what other Councils in the region have introduced, and will come into effect on 1 January 2021.

Changes to the previous Solid Waste 2010 Bylaw include new controls which allow Council to take action on issues relating to:

waste from multi-unit dwellings

unaddressed mail

waste from large public events, and

the introduction of waste management plans over the coming years for large buildings/developments.

The Bylaw doesn’t vary the way that kerbside collection services are provided in Kāpiti, or propose new landfills or other waste management facilities.

“We have good waste infrastructure in place but we need to do better as a community to cut back on how much rubbish goes to landfill, or ends up as litter in our streets and waterways.

“The new Bylaw will help us reduce waste volumes sustainably, making Kāpiti cleaner and more attractive,” says Ms Elliott.

