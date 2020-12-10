Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Drivers Urged To Plan Ahead For Holiday Journeys To Northland

Thursday, 10 December 2020, 4:54 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

Motorists planning a Christmas holiday trip to Northland are urged to plan ahead, drive with care and be aware of construction sites on state highways as they head north.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency work sites will close from 23 December to 4 January to leave the roads clear for holiday traffic, but there will still be temporary speed limits and road cones at work sites or where there has been recent road resurfacing.

“Traffic management, such as temporary speed limits, signs and cones, is used to alert road users to a change in the road or to works ahead, so look out for the signs and take care in the run up to Christmas and during the holiday period,” says Waka Kotahi Director of Regional Relationships Steve Mutton.

“It’s particularly important that motorists remain patient and don’t try to overtake while our crews set up and take down traffic management signs and cones. When motorists disregard the traffic management, they put their safety, that of other road users and our road workers at risk.

“Speeding through work sites is a significant problem. Speeding vehicles can flick up loose metal and other objects which are a danger to road workers and other road users. Motorists also have less control at higher speeds. They may clip road cones and send them flying at our road workers or oncoming traffic or lose control completely.

“There will be some holiday congestion and delays, and we all need to factor that into our plans. Trying to ‘make up lost time’ by speeding and unsafe overtaking puts everyone using the road at risk. Speed is a factor in every crash. Even when it isn’t the direct cause, it can be the difference between someone walking away unharmed or being seriously injured or even killed. For everyone’s safety, please slow down.”

Improving safety on New Zealand roads is a top priority for Waka Kotahi. We are committed to Vision Zero, which aspires to a New Zealand where no-one is killed or seriously injured on our roads.

With fewer people travelling overseas because of COVID-19 this year, the Christmas-New Year holiday period is expected to be a very busy time on Northland roads. Work sites to look out for include:

Ara Tūhono - Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway

There are changes in place to the road layout on the northern side of the Johnstones Hill tunnels. There are temporary roadside barriers and a temporary speed limit of 60 kmh through the area.

The layout changes are the latest in a staged sequence of work to connect SH1 to the new Ara Tūhono - Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway under construction north of the tunnels. There will be changes to the alignment of SH1 and new lanes added before the motorway is due to open in mid - May 2022.

“The tunnels are a known congestion point at weekends and public holidays as the northbound motorway reduces from two lanes to one through the tunnel. We ask motorists to allow extra time for their journeys, avoid peak travel times if possible, drive to the conditions and don’t be distracted driving through the work area on the northern side of the tunnels,” says Steve Mutton.

SH1 Dome Valley

Safety improvements are being made in stages on SH1 through the Dome Valley, north of Warkworth. The improvements include widening the centre line and road side shoulders, adding right hand turn bays and installing flexible road safety barriers.

The stage closest to Warkworth, from Grimmer Bridge to Sheepworld, is close to completion, but elsewhere motorists can expect a 70kmh temporary speed limit, temporary safety barriers, narrower lanes and uneven road surfaces.

“Drivers are urged to be patient, keep to the speed limit and drive to the conditions.”

SH1 Loop Road, south of Whangarei

Traffic flow through the Loop Road roundabout site has improved significantly since the roundabout was sealed and opened to a single lane in October.

However, improvements to SH1 either side of the roundabout and to the Portland Road intersection further south are ongoing, so holiday motorists can expect there to be uneven road surfaces and temporary speed limits of 50kmh through the area.

Roundabouts at Kawakawa (SH1/SH11), Puketona Junction (SH11/12) and Waipapa (SH10)

The three roundabouts in various stages of construction north of Whangarei have all been surfaced ahead of the Christmas season, so motorists can expect a good run through the work sites. While the roundabouts are open to traffic, there is other work to be completed in the New Year.

“Drivers are urged to be aware of the new road layouts and drive with care.”

In addition to its new roundabout, Kawakawa will also have traffic management at the pedestrian crossing by the town’s iconic Hundertwasser toilets to help traffic flow on some peak travel days.

At Puketona Junction, the temporary speed limit through the roundabout is 50kmh.

At Waipapa the temporary speed limit through the roundabout will be raised to 50kmh over the holiday period. No major day works are planned until after Waitangi Day, to better accommodate holiday traffic.

SH1 Mangamuka Gorge

SH1 through the Mangamuka Gorge will be open to motorcycles, private cars and other class 1 vehicles on 18 December, with the road past a big slip reduced to one lane under traffic lights control.

In opening the road for three weeks, Waka Kotahi recognises how important it is for tourism in the Far North and the benefits it will bring to the local economy over the holiday period.

The gorge road will close again on 11 January so work to repair the slip and restore the road to two lanes can be completed.

Click on https://we.tl/t-JJUk5qGjfp to download a 50” time lapse video of the Kawakawa roundabout construction

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Government: Making New Zealand Safer For Everyone

The Government has today announced a raft of initiatives in its response to the recommendations to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Terrorist Attack on Christchurch Masjidain.
These actions will promote inclusion for all New Zealanders while recognising and responding to the value diversity brings to our communities.... More>>

 

RNZ: Homeownership Rates Lowest In 70 Years - Report

The rate of people who own their own home has hit its lowest point in 70 years, as a grim portrait of the housing crisis is revealed in a report by Stats NZ. More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Terror Attack Inquiry: Jacinda Ardern Vows Accountability

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has explained the accountability she expects after the report's findings are released tomorrow. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Receives Interim Report From The Royal Commission Of Inquiry Into Historical Abuse

Hon Jan Tinetti Minister For Internal Affairs Government receives interim report from the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Historical Abuse The Government has received an interim report from the Royal Commission into Historical Abuse in State Care and ... More>>

ALSO:


Whakaari: Future Of White Island Tourism Debated

'Explore an active volcano!' the brochures advertising trips to Whakaari / White Island said - but should tourists have been allowed there in the first place, and should they be allowed back? More>>

ALSO:

Tax: Government Fulfils Election Undertaking On New Top Tax Rate

The Government will today keep its election promise to put in place a new top tax rate of 39 per cent on income earned over $180,000. More>>

ALSO:

Media: Stuff Holds Itself Accountable For Wrongs To Māori

Stuff has today published the results of an investigation into itself, and issued a public apology, for the way the media organisation has portrayed Māori, the indigenous people of Aotearoa New Zealand, from its first editions to now. Tā Mātou Pono | More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 