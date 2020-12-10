Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Maniapoto Appoints New Chief Executive

Thursday, 10 December 2020, 6:15 pm
Press Release: Maniapoto Maori Trust Board

Chairman of the Maniapoto Māori Trust Board (MMTB), Keith Ikin, has announced the appointment of Cadence Kaumoana (Ngāti Maniapoto) to the role of Chief Executive (CE) from January 2021.

Cadence, who is also of Ngāti Apakura and Ngāti Mahuta descent is currently completing a Doctorate at the University of Auckland with over 20 years experience in the education sector.

“I am excited to work on advancing our rohe into one that is thriving and prosperous where our people can live and work in, with pride and purpose to ensure the futures of our mokopuna are strong and positive” says Cadence.

Mr Ikin believes Cadence brings a track record of leadership across a number of organisations, and a passion for making a difference.

“We are very pleased to have one of our own join us as our new CE.This is a critical time for our iwi as we work to transition the closing down of MMTB and establishment of a new entity created by and accountable to the iwi of Te Nehenehenui” says Mr Ikin.

“On behalf of MMTB, I want to acknowledge the outstanding contribution of our interim CE, Bella Takiari-Brame, whose leadership particularly through Covid, has been exemplary.”

Cadence’s appointment will take effect from Monday 11th January 2021.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Maniapoto Maori Trust Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Government: Making New Zealand Safer For Everyone

The Government has today announced a raft of initiatives in its response to the recommendations to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Terrorist Attack on Christchurch Masjidain.
These actions will promote inclusion for all New Zealanders while recognising and responding to the value diversity brings to our communities.... More>>

 

RNZ: Homeownership Rates Lowest In 70 Years - Report

The rate of people who own their own home has hit its lowest point in 70 years, as a grim portrait of the housing crisis is revealed in a report by Stats NZ. More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Terror Attack Inquiry: Jacinda Ardern Vows Accountability

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has explained the accountability she expects after the report's findings are released tomorrow. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Receives Interim Report From The Royal Commission Of Inquiry Into Historical Abuse

Hon Jan Tinetti Minister For Internal Affairs Government receives interim report from the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Historical Abuse The Government has received an interim report from the Royal Commission into Historical Abuse in State Care and ... More>>

ALSO:


Whakaari: Future Of White Island Tourism Debated

'Explore an active volcano!' the brochures advertising trips to Whakaari / White Island said - but should tourists have been allowed there in the first place, and should they be allowed back? More>>

ALSO:

Tax: Government Fulfils Election Undertaking On New Top Tax Rate

The Government will today keep its election promise to put in place a new top tax rate of 39 per cent on income earned over $180,000. More>>

ALSO:

Media: Stuff Holds Itself Accountable For Wrongs To Māori

Stuff has today published the results of an investigation into itself, and issued a public apology, for the way the media organisation has portrayed Māori, the indigenous people of Aotearoa New Zealand, from its first editions to now. Tā Mātou Pono | More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 