Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Countdown Customer Care Workers To Protest Over Pay Outside Ponsonby Store

Friday, 11 December 2020, 8:28 am
Press Release: First Union

What:

Workers from Countdown’s Customer Care centre in Auckland are taking strike action today and withdrawing their labour to picket outside the company’s Ponsonby store as pay negotiations remain unresolved

Where:

Outside Countdown Ponsonby, 4 Williamson Ave, Ponsonby, Auckland

When:

Friday 11 December, 12:00-1:30 - Picket / protest

Workers have issued a full day strike notice for a withdrawal of labour between 05:00-23:00 on Friday 11 December

Why:

FIRST Union organiser and coordinator for Countdown stores, Robin Wilson-Whiting, said workers voted for this strike action as negotiations with the company had stalled over low wages that have not kept pace with comparable roles in other industries.

"Customer care centre workers are dealing with more work and stress than ever before, but their wages have not kept up with the industry standard for online service roles," said Ms Wilson-Whiting.

"This is now the fourth strike action over what should have been an easy decision for a company that has made historic profits over the last year while their workers gave their all during Covid-19 lockdowns."

"It’s a small group of workers with specialist skills and distinct responsibilities, and they have presented ample evidence of their underpayment during negotiations, but Countdown have so far refused to listen and instead have only made minor amendments to an offer with a three-year term that will keep these workers well behind the industry."

Ms Wilson-Whiting said recent offers from the company had moved backwards rather than forwards, and workers’ frustration had reached boiling point as Christmas approaches and workloads continue to increase.

"This action may impact the online shopping experience at Countdown, but workers know that’s the only way an employer so fixated on the bottom line will take note and remember their value."

© Scoop Media

FIRST Union

FIRST Union

Putting Workers First

FIRST Union is New Zealand's second-largest private sector trade union.

Formed in 2011 after the merger between the National Distribution Union and Finsec, FIRST Union represents 27,000 workers in the Finance, Industrial (Textile and Wood), Retail, Stores, Transport and Logistics sectors.

FIRST Union is also affiliated to the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions and runs several networks including the Union Network of Migrants, the Runanga, Fono and Womens' Committee. In 2015 FIRST Union launched Samoa First Union, Samoa's only private sector union.

Join FIRST Union today for higher pay, better conditions and more say at work.

Contact FIRST Union

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Royal Commission’s Report Into The Christchurch Mosque Shootings

For an 800 page monster, the Royal Commission report into the Christchurch shootings has proved to be a strangely weightless affair. Everyone – the Police, the PM, the security services – has apologised but (allegedly) no-one did anything wrong. People lost their lives, but no-one appears likely to lose their jobs. Atrocities like this must be prevented in future but - according to the report - nothing could have prevented this tragedy, in that pure luck would have been our best and only hope of detecting the terrorist before he struck. Which raises a question the report didn’t address. Why should we spend well over a hundred million dollars annually on the SIS if (when it matters) the agency can provide the public with a counter-terrorism shield no better than chance..? More>>

 

RNZ: Homeownership Rates Lowest In 70 Years - Report

The rate of people who own their own home has hit its lowest point in 70 years, as a grim portrait of the housing crisis is revealed in a report by Stats NZ. More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Terror Attack Inquiry: Jacinda Ardern Vows Accountability

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has explained the accountability she expects after the report's findings are released tomorrow. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Receives Interim Report From The Royal Commission Of Inquiry Into Historical Abuse

Hon Jan Tinetti Minister For Internal Affairs Government receives interim report from the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Historical Abuse The Government has received an interim report from the Royal Commission into Historical Abuse in State Care and ... More>>

ALSO:


Monetary Policy And Housing Prices: Reserve Bank's Response To Minister Of Finance

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua – has this morning published its detailed response to the letter from the Minister of Finance, Hon Grant Robertson sent on 24 November 2020. A copy of the Bank’s response is available on the Reserve ... More>>

ALSO:

Whakaari: Future Of White Island Tourism Debated

'Explore an active volcano!' the brochures advertising trips to Whakaari / White Island said - but should tourists have been allowed there in the first place, and should they be allowed back? More>>

ALSO:

Tax: Government Fulfils Election Undertaking On New Top Tax Rate

The Government will today keep its election promise to put in place a new top tax rate of 39 per cent on income earned over $180,000. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 