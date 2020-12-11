Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Watercare Water Supply Update: 11 December

Friday, 11 December 2020, 8:56 am
Press Release: Watercare

Rainfall:

 YesterdayPast 7 days
Hūnua Ranges13mm18.5mm
Waitākere Ranges4mm13.5mm
   

Dam storage (in total):n to

Today:72.38%
Yesterday:72.36%
Normal for this time of year:90.2%

Water consumption:

Target for December 2020:437 million litres or less a day (for the rolling 7-day average)
Yesterday’s consumption406 million litres
Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average415 million litres

