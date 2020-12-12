Health Warning – Smoke From Fires In Port Hills Road, Hillsborough, Christchurch
Saturday, 12 December 2020, 12:49 pm
Press Release: Canterbury District Health Board
The Community and Public Health division of the
Canterbury District Health Board has issued a public health
warning for smoke from the fire located at Port Hills Road,
Hillsborough, Christchurch.
Air around this location
is smoky and there is potential that sensitive groups –
such as those with heart or lung conditions, pregnant women,
young children and the elderly – may experience symptoms
like coughing, shortness of breath or eye, nose and throat
irritation.
Medical Officer of Health Dr Cheryl
Brunton recommends that people affected by the smoke should
close windows and doors, and reduce outdoor
exercise.
“The advice to people experiencing any
health issues from the Port Hills fires is to phone their
own GP team for #carearoundtheclock
24/7,” Dr Brunton says.
“After hours, and when
they're closed, a team or nurses is ready to take your
call.”
