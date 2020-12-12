Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Health Warning – Smoke From Fires In Port Hills Road, Hillsborough, Christchurch

Saturday, 12 December 2020, 12:49 pm
Press Release: Canterbury District Health Board

The Community and Public Health division of the Canterbury District Health Board has issued a public health warning for smoke from the fire located at Port Hills Road, Hillsborough, Christchurch.

Air around this location is smoky and there is potential that sensitive groups – such as those with heart or lung conditions, pregnant women, young children and the elderly ­– may experience symptoms like coughing, shortness of breath or eye, nose and throat irritation.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Cheryl Brunton recommends that people affected by the smoke should close windows and doors, and reduce outdoor exercise.

“The advice to people experiencing any health issues from the Port Hills fires is to phone their own GP team for #carearoundtheclock 24/7,” Dr Brunton says.

“After hours, and when they're closed, a team or nurses is ready to take your call.”

