SH 25 Blocked, Opoutere - Waikato
Saturday, 12 December 2020, 2:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A tractor has rolled on SH 25 (Tairua Road) and both
lanes are currently blocked.
Police were notified of
the incident at 1:50pm.
One person is reported to have
sustained minor injuries.
There will be delays for
motorists while the road is
cleared.
