SH3, Ohaupo Blocked - Waikato
Saturday, 12 December 2020, 3:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 3 (Ohaupo Road) between West Road and Great
South Road, Ohaupo is currently blocked due to a tree on the
road.
Contractors are on their way to clear the
road.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area or
expect
delays.
