Fatal Crash - Williams Street, Kaiapoi - Canterbury
Saturday, 12 December 2020, 6:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a motorcycle crash on
Williams Street, Kaiapoi, about 3:10pm.
The motorbike
had crashed into a tree, which had caught alight.
No
other vehicles were involved.
The Serious Crash Unit
is attending the scene and traffic management is in
place.
