Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Delivering An Interprofessional Approach When Needed Most

Monday, 14 December 2020, 8:35 am
Press Release: Bay of Plenty District Health Board

Above: students from backgrounds including oral health therapy, medicine, nursing, pharmacy, nutrition and dietetics, social work, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, podiatry, midwifery, speech language therapy, paramedicine, and optometry took part in this year’s RHIP program.


The challenges of 2020 have demonstrated more than ever the need for an interprofessional approach to healthcare and that’s exactly what the Eastern Bay’s Rural Health Interprofessional Programme (RHIP) delivers.

RHIP Academic Co-ordinator, Yvonne Boyes, said she had been wowed by the energy, positivity and dedication of the 50 students who participated in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board (BOPDHB) programme this year.

“The students are wonderful ambassadors of their professions and institutions, who will make an outstanding contribution to the health workforce in the years to come,” said Yvonne.

The RHIP commenced in 2012 and aims to improve the recruitment and retention of health professionals in rural areas by providing students with an opportunity to live, study and work together in Whakatāne. This year, for the first time, oral health therapy was added to the 12 existing health disciplines; medicine, nursing, pharmacy, nutrition and dietetics, social work, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, podiatry, midwifery, speech language therapy, paramedicine, and optometry.

BOPDHB Dental Therapist Leeann Waaka said with oral health equity at the forefront, the opportunity to have tauira (students) included in the RHIP programme was essential.

“Alongside their fellow hauora tauira (health students), the learnings throughout the five-week block is incomparable to what they have been exposed to within the tertiary institution setting,” explained Leeann.

Immersion in the local community while living and working together means that students learn from other professional peers, leading to improved working relationships and a better understanding of how to work together and contribute to patient care.

Jesse Te Riini, from Kawerau, is studying a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery at the University of Auckland. He leapt at the opportunity to choose RHIP and return to the Bay.

“One of the key highlights from my RHIP experience was living with students from a variety of other degrees,” said Jesse. “The best part was seeing people’s perspective of rural living change over the course of the programme; and learning about the history of the local iwi and about Maori health in the area and how we, as future health professionals, can help.”

Students have returned to the area once graduated for employment directly resulting from their experience on RHIP boosting the rural health workforce.

Registered Nurse Shannon Taylor completed the programme in 2017 and said it helped her develop invaluable relationships with the other students, and they keep in contact to this day.

“Whakatāne Hospital is a culturally sensitive hospital and I feel I am able to provide an optimum health outcome for the tangata whaiora and whānau,” said Shannon, who works as a nurse at Whakatāne Hospital. “After moving to Waikato to complete my postgraduate studies, I was desperate to move home to our local DHB as in the RHIP programme we spent a lot of time with Te Pare ō Toi and I learnt about the different services they provide.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Bay of Plenty District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Royal Commission’s Report Into The Christchurch Mosque Shootings

For an 800 page monster, the Royal Commission report into the Christchurch shootings has proved to be a strangely weightless affair. Everyone – the Police, the PM, the security services – has apologised but (allegedly) no-one did anything wrong. People lost their lives, but no-one appears likely to lose their jobs. Atrocities like this must be prevented in future but - according to the report - nothing could have prevented this tragedy, in that pure luck would have been our best and only hope of detecting the terrorist before he struck. Which raises a question the report didn’t address. Why should we spend well over a hundred million dollars annually on the SIS if (when it matters) the agency can provide the public with a counter-terrorism shield no better than chance..? More>>

 

National: $333,000 Bill To Settle Speaker’s Legal Battle

National has lost confidence in Speaker Trevor Mallard following revelations that more than $330,000 of taxpayers’ money was spent on settling the legal dispute he created by falsely accusing a former Parliamentary employee of rape. The Speaker ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Queensland Opens Borders To New Zealand

Queensland is opening its borders to travellers from New Zealand from 1am tomorrow. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Homeownership Rates Lowest In 70 Years - Report

The rate of people who own their own home has hit its lowest point in 70 years, as a grim portrait of the housing crisis is revealed in a report by Stats NZ. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: NZ Watching Deployment, Data Of Pfizer Vaccine In UK - Bloomfield

New Zealand officials are keeping a close eye on the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine rollout in the UK before a vaccinations campaign is launched here. More>>

ALSO:

Monetary Policy And Housing Prices: Reserve Bank's Response To Minister Of Finance

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua – has this morning published its detailed response to the letter from the Minister of Finance, Hon Grant Robertson sent on 24 November 2020. A copy of the Bank’s response is available on the Reserve ... More>>

ALSO:

Whakaari: Future Of White Island Tourism Debated

'Explore an active volcano!' the brochures advertising trips to Whakaari / White Island said - but should tourists have been allowed there in the first place, and should they be allowed back? More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 