Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

TECT Funding Keeps Well-loved Festival Running

Monday, 14 December 2020, 8:37 am
Press Release: TECT

BOP Garden and Art Festival 2020.

Just a few weeks ago, the Bay of Plenty Garden and Art Festival took over our region, with festival- goers exploring 80 marvellous gardens – from inner-city sanctuaries to tropical retreats.

Spanning from Katikati to Te Puke, there was also plenty of art to admire, with more than 100 local and national artists displaying their work.

The Bloom in the Bay festival hub also hosted workshops, creative demonstrations, live music, and art exhibitions for the community to enjoy.

As the festival runs every two years, organisers ensured the community could get a taste of the event and stay connected year-round, with a live talk show, Emerging Artist Competition, a garden mentoring scheme and more, held since July last year.

With over 20,000 people attending the weekend and events leading up to it, the Bay of Plenty Garden and Art Festival is clearly well-loved. But it takes a lot of work, and funding, to run such a large-scale event.

The festival is organised by the NZ Garden & Art Festival Trust – a charity formed in 2001 by a group who were passionate about gardens, art and promoting the beautiful Bay of Plenty in a philanthropic way.

With a mission to inspire a passion for gardening and art, Festival Director Marc Anderson says that was achieved this year.

“We had 80 gardens and art stops compared to 70 last year, with more gardens in different areas and in clusters. We also added things like sustainable gardens which were a little bit different, but they have a good story that is important to tell.

“We had over 40 new garden and art stops which most certainly inspired people. It’s nice to see gardens you saw two years ago because they all develop and change, but the new gardens provided lots of fresh and interesting ideas as well, which we know pleased our garden visitors.”

Marc says while the event provides a wonderful four days out for people to be inspired by the gardening and artistic talent of our region, it also provides some significant community benefits.

“There are so many positives that come out of the event. It brings our community together where we can all learn more about the benefits of caring for our environment, it provides a platform for emerging artists to develop their skills, and it encourages our community to be aware of the many elements of gardening and art that can have amazing effects on our well-being.

“Because of the scale of the festival and the amount of people involved, it also generates significant revenue and stimulates the local economy. This year, it looks like we had around 30% of people visiting the event from outside the region.

“The festival was responsible for putting a lot of money back into our community with so many spending locally, which is incredible – particularly after a year of uncertainty with Covid-19.”

Marc says the festival, which has been running since 2001, would not have been possible without TECT’s support over the years.

“TECT has supported the festival with $450,000 in funding since 2002, with $100,000 of that approved for this year’s event. We simply could not run the event without their support. TECT being on board is so valuable, not just because of the money which is huge, but because of the secured funding, we know we can programme the event effectively and be assured that what we say we would like to deliver, we can deliver. Also, The TECT team has really good advice which we are so happy to receive.”

“It’s really important for us to grow, and to get that $100k from TECT, it gave us confidence to say we have a really good chance of making this thing even better. We definitely did that this year.”

Countless hours are put into planning and organising the festival, with event planning for 2022 starting in February next year.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from TECT on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Royal Commission’s Report Into The Christchurch Mosque Shootings

For an 800 page monster, the Royal Commission report into the Christchurch shootings has proved to be a strangely weightless affair. Everyone – the Police, the PM, the security services – has apologised but (allegedly) no-one did anything wrong. People lost their lives, but no-one appears likely to lose their jobs. Atrocities like this must be prevented in future but - according to the report - nothing could have prevented this tragedy, in that pure luck would have been our best and only hope of detecting the terrorist before he struck. Which raises a question the report didn’t address. Why should we spend well over a hundred million dollars annually on the SIS if (when it matters) the agency can provide the public with a counter-terrorism shield no better than chance..? More>>

 

National: $333,000 Bill To Settle Speaker’s Legal Battle

National has lost confidence in Speaker Trevor Mallard following revelations that more than $330,000 of taxpayers’ money was spent on settling the legal dispute he created by falsely accusing a former Parliamentary employee of rape. The Speaker ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Queensland Opens Borders To New Zealand

Queensland is opening its borders to travellers from New Zealand from 1am tomorrow. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Homeownership Rates Lowest In 70 Years - Report

The rate of people who own their own home has hit its lowest point in 70 years, as a grim portrait of the housing crisis is revealed in a report by Stats NZ. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: NZ Watching Deployment, Data Of Pfizer Vaccine In UK - Bloomfield

New Zealand officials are keeping a close eye on the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine rollout in the UK before a vaccinations campaign is launched here. More>>

ALSO:

Monetary Policy And Housing Prices: Reserve Bank's Response To Minister Of Finance

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua – has this morning published its detailed response to the letter from the Minister of Finance, Hon Grant Robertson sent on 24 November 2020. A copy of the Bank’s response is available on the Reserve ... More>>

ALSO:

Whakaari: Future Of White Island Tourism Debated

'Explore an active volcano!' the brochures advertising trips to Whakaari / White Island said - but should tourists have been allowed there in the first place, and should they be allowed back? More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 