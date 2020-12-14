Ulster Street, Hamilton Closed Following Crash - Waikato
Monday, 14 December 2020, 11:50 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Ulster Street in Hamilton is currently closed following a
crash involving a car and a pedestrian.
Police
received a report of the crash at 11:35am and emergency
services are responding.
Initial reports are that one
person has been injured.
The road is closed between
Maeroa Road and Richmond Street.
Motorists are advised
to avoid the area at the
moment.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more