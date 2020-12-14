Update: Ulster Street Reopen After Crash - Waikato
Monday, 14 December 2020, 12:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Ulster Street in Hamilton has reopened following a crash
this morning.
Police received a report of the crash,
involving a car and a pedestrian, at 11:35am.
One
person was taken to hospital and the circumstances of the
crash will be investigated.
We thank motorists for
their patience while the road was
closed.
