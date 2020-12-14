Update: Ulster Street Reopen After Crash - Waikato

Government: Joint PM Statement - Next Steps Towards Quarantine-Free Travel Between The Cook Islands And New Zealand

The Prime Minister of New Zealand Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and the Prime Minister of the Cook Islands. Mark Brown have agreed an ‘Arrangement to Facilitate Quarantine-Free Travel between the Cook Islands and New Zealand’. Both Prime Ministers and their ... More>>

National: $333,000 Bill To Settle Speaker’s Legal Battle

National has lost confidence in Speaker Trevor Mallard following revelations that more than $330,000 of taxpayers’ money was spent on settling the legal dispute he created by falsely accusing a former Parliamentary employee of rape. The Speaker ... More>>

NZ Taxpayers' Union - Petition Launched For Trevor Mallard To Pay Back Taxpayers For His Defamation Settlement And Legal Costs

RNZ: Queensland Opens Borders To New Zealand

Queensland is opening its borders to travellers from New Zealand from 1am tomorrow. More>>

