Road Blocked - Crane Needed To Remove Truck - Central
Monday, 14 December 2020, 2:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Motorists are advised to expect delays in Halcombe,
Manawatü after a logging truck went into a ditch.
It
happened on Mount Stewart Road, just north of Mount Biggs
School, around 1pm.
There are no injuries, however a
crane is required to shift the truck’s trailer.
The
road’s closed between Ngaio Road and Sandon Road, and
motorists are asked to use alternate routes while the truck
is
righted.
