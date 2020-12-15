Weta Workshop To Be Unleashed In Auckland Today

Weta Workshop’s fantastical new experience Weta Workshop Unleashed will be revealed in Auckland today, promising visitors of all ages a journey through the creative process with surprises around every corner.

The new, immersive visitor attraction forms part of SkyCity’s evolving Federal Street entertainment precinct. Inside Weta Workshop Unleashed, fantastical worlds come to life with resident monsters, galactic robots and a wildly realistic giant.

New Zealanders will be the first in the world to experience this new guided attraction which opens to the public on Tuesday December 15.

Weta Workshop Unleashed will complement Weta Workshop’s existing Wellington-based movie effects tours and experiences by showcasing their skills as conceptual designers and storytellers in a brand-new way.

Weta Workshop Unleashed takes inspiration from its namesake, Weta Workshop. For over 25 years the Workshop has applied its craftsmanship to blockbuster films including The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies, Avatar, Blade Runner 2049, and most recently, Mulan. In recent years, the Academy Award®-winning design and physical effects facility is also a producer of consumer products, interactive projects and creator of immersive location-based experiences.

It is an exciting move for Weta Workshop, representing the first tourism venture outside of its home base operation in Miramar, Wellington.

Weta Workshop Unleashed represents the fulfilment of a long-term vision for Weta Workshop, says Weta Workshop co-founder Richard Taylor.

“Every year we would have many thousands of visitors who want to come through our workshop. But because of the confidentiality and health and safety restrictions, it's simply not practical to bring people into the actual workshop. While we have a tourism experience for fans who come to Wellington, we have long had the desire to create something fun, compelling and educational for a broader audience, that is free of some of those restrictions.

“Weta Workshop Unleashed combines all the creativity of our wonderful team of artists and craftspeople back in Wellington. We’ve created this experience with the distinct desire to unleash people’s aspirations to make cool stuff,” he says.

Co-founder Tania Rodger says in addition to celebrating creativity Weta Workshop Unleashed also shines a spotlight on the film genres that Weta Workshop is best known for.

“We’ve invented three original film concepts from the genres that we love - horror, fantasy and sci-fi - to showcase how physical effects and props are imagined and then created for the movies.

“Guests who come to Weta Workshop Unleashed will see all the effects we have created for these films, as if they were about to go into production. And one day they just might be!”

Weta Workshop General Manager David Wilks says the new SkyCity precinct created opportunity for Weta Workshop to open another location in New Zealand.

“We have been creating fun, educational and engaging experiences like this for our clients all around the world – and we really wanted to do something for ourselves – here in New Zealand.

“SkyCity provided the perfect opportunity for this with the development of the new Federal St entertainment precinct. Together with SkyCity and our neighbours, the All Blacks Experience, we have created something totally unique and special that celebrates New Zealand’s identity and creativity.”

Weta Workshop’s Head of Tourism, Jake Downing, says the company did hit pause when COVI19 hit, given the impacts of border restrictions on tourism and the concerns around travel and tourism.

But, given the long-term nature of the project, it was decided to keep going and launch the experience in 2020.

“We are excited to be working on an Auckland-based attraction that will showcase our capabilities to even more New Zealanders and, in coming years, to international tourists,” says

Over the past four years, Weta Workshop’s location-based experience division has enjoyed steady growth and critical acclaim in the industry, most notably for their creative collaborations with Te Papa. The record-breaking Gallipoli: The scale of our war, which has exhibited in the capital since 2015, won a Thea Award for Outstanding Achievement—an accolade that recognises the very best themed entertainment and design projects, worldwide.

Opening just in time for the Christmas holidays, fans can now secure tickets to Weta Workshop Unleashed at www.wetaunleashed.com

© Scoop Media

