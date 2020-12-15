Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Route 72 Roundabout Work Kicks Off January

Tuesday, 15 December 2020, 9:10 am
Press Release: Timaru District Council

A major road safety project is set to get underway early next year following the awarding of a million dollar contract.

Fulton Hogan has been awarded the contract to carry out the intersection upgrade at Winchester-Geraldine, Coach, Tiplady and McKenzie roads, which will include construction of a rural roundabout. Work will commence in early January and is expected to be completed in June 2021.

The intersection, approximately 6km south of Geraldine, has been the site of eight injury-causing crashes in the last ten years, three of them resulting in serious injuries. It was identified as a key safety project for the district, enabling enhanced funding from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Fulton Hogan will complete the civil works component of the project, their contract valued at $1,352,374. The total project cost is estimated at $2 million, seventy-five percent of which will be funded by Waka Kotahi through its Safer Networks Programme.

Timaru District Mayor Nigel Bowen said that it was great that this important safety project could get underway.

“This intersection is one of the highest areas of concern for some time, so it’s fantastic to get this key project underway,” he said.

“The seventy-five percent funding assistance from Waka Kotahi means we can fast track these important works. This is great news for both our road users and community who will benefit from this significant safety upgrade while the direct cost to ratepayers has been minimised.”

Alongside works being undertaken at the roundabout, Council contractors will also be taking the opportunity to undertake safety improvements to the bridges north of the junction on Route 72.

Council Land Transport Manager Suzy Ratahi said that the standard of the tenders received provides confidence of a high quality outcome.

“Our team are working hard ahead of the physical works commencing so we can ensure that contractors deliver a high quality project as efficiently as possible. The tenders received were of a great standard, so our community can be confident in a great outcome on project completion,” she said.

“We will endeavour to keep priority routes open for the duration of the project, however road users can expect some disruption to travels during works.

“We really appreciate the patience and cooperation of the community, who can do their bit to help ensure the safety of our teams and enable them complete the work on time by following all instructions and diversions and slowing down around any works.”

Timaru District Council is undertaking a large number of road and footpath renewals over the summer period, for more information visit timaru.govt.nz/forwardworks

