Update 2 - 1.30pm: Clifton Fire
Tuesday, 15 December 2020, 1:31 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Firefighters are continuing to fight the fire. It is
currently around 4 - 6 ha.
There are currently 4
helicopters assisting with firefighting efforts.
16
houses around Revelation Drive, Bay View Road and Galilee
Lane have been evacuated as a
precaution.
