Update: Helicopter Crash, Kaikoura

Police can now confirm two people have died in a helicopter crash near the Kekerengu Rivermouth, north of Kaikoura this afternoon.

Three other people have been seriously injured and are being airlifted to Christchurch Hospital.

An earlier media release advised there were six people on board but this was incorrect.

There were five people in total on board.

Further details regarding the deceased and injured, including ages and genders, will not be released until all necessary family notifications have been carried out.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) have been advised.

