Lower Hutt Politicians Call On Regional Council To Fund Airport Flyer Service To The Hutt

Tuesday, 15 December 2020, 4:28 pm
Press Release: Hutt City Council

On December 11, Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry, MP for Hutt South Ginny Andersen, list MP based in Hutt South Chris Bishop, and Cr Deborah Hislop met with Wellington Airport and Tranzit to discuss the future of the Airport Flyer service and its presence in Lower Hutt.

Following the meeting, the group are calling on Greater Wellington Regional Council to add the Airport Flyer to its public transport network, and ensure it runs out to Lower Hutt.

"During the meeting, we discussed a number of barriers to getting the service up and running reliably. Notably, there has been a lack of support in gaining access to real time information and the Snapper card payment system," says Campbell Barry.

"Wellington Airport and Tranzit have made it clear that servicing Lower Hutt is not viable without assistance from Greater Wellington. We need Greater Wellington to look at ways to support the commercial service to run effectively and efficiently, and if not, explore other options to ensure the Hutt is serviced."

One of these options could be the service being picked up as a part of the public network.

"Wellington Airport is open to this as a solution, and incorporating the Airport Flyer into the public network would also ensure that the service can continue to the Hutt Valley," says Ginny Andersen.

"It makes sense to provide a direct service to the airport, the Flyer will also support a direct service to other parts of Wellington city for those travelling from Lower Hutt."

"Ultimately, this would get more people out of private cars, cut journey times, and play an important role as part of a well-integrated transport network for the Wellington Region," says Chris Bishop.

"We are calling on Greater Wellington to step up and include the Hutt as part of the future network."

"Lower Hutt is experiencing extraordinary growth, is home to a conference centre that hosts national events and a soon to be completed hotel. To support the rising number of visitors to our city, Lower Hutt needs a regular and direct service to and from Wellington Airport," says Deborah Hislop.

The group has written a joint letter to Greater Wellington Regional Council and look forward to discussing the matter further.

A copy of the letter sent to Greater Wellington Regional Council has been attached.

