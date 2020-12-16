Ganesh Nana To Head Productivity Commission

BERL is delighted to announce that its Research Director and former Chief Economist, Ganesh Nana, has been appointed to be the Chair of the Productivity Commission from early next year. (2021).

The New Zealand Productivity Commission is an Independent Crown Entity that began operating in 2011. It is tasked with providing advice to the Government on improving productivity in a way that is directed to supporting the overall well-being of New Zealanders, having regard to a wide range of communities of interest and population groups. Cabinet this week approved Ganesh’s appointment as its next Chair.

BERL Chief Economist Hillmaré Schulze said: “Over the last 20 years, Ganesh has worked tirelessly to build and support an environment of collaboration and innovation within BERL, as well as with our clients and partners.

“While we will be sad to see him leave it will be business as usual for BERL. We have a strong team, culture and relationships. We look forward to that continuing, Hillmaré said. Ganesh Nana said it was a tough decision to accept the role.

“BERL has occupied my life for more than 20 years, and it will be a wrench to shift my focus to a new endeavour.

“However, this decision has been made much easier with the support of Hillmaré Schulze. I thank Hillmaré for her support. I know that she will continue to lead BERL as Chief Economist of the research consultancy confronting the challenges facing 21st century Aotearoa.

