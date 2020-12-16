Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

ORC Undertaking Flyovers To Monitor Land Disturbance This Week

Wednesday, 16 December 2020, 9:53 am
Press Release: Otago Regional Council

The Otago Regional Council (ORC) is once more taking to the skies for a bird’s eye view on land use in the region this week, to monitor for land disturbance from forestry and land developments.

ORC Manager Compliance Tami Sargeant said the flights were a good chance to spot land disturbances and discharges of contaminants to water.

“Land disturbance from these operations, if proper measures are not taken, can lead to sediment and nutrients from the ground running off into waterways. One of the advantages of these flights is being able to spot issues that are harder to see on the ground.”

Another objective of the flights is to help farmers prepare for new winter grazing requirements.

“Our usual winter flyovers are mainly monitoring for land disturbances and discharges of contaminants to water. The benefit of doing these flights during summer is the ability to spot potential risks for the environment and have a proactive conversation with landowners, rather than investigating discharges after the fact.

“It’s part of our collaborative, education-first approach to compliance monitoring across Otago,” Ms Sargeant said.

Any potential issues spotted from the air will be followed up on the ground in consultation with the landowner concerned.

ORC’s Rural Liaison Team are more than happy to visit Otago farms and help develop a strategic grazing plan for anyone who would like advice on managing their forage crop this winter. To get in touch with the team, contact rural@orc.govt.nz, or call 0800 474 082.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Otago Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Timid Uses (so Far) Of The Power That Voters Have Given It

Long on aims, short on delivery. Greta Thunberg is not the only person who feels that the Ardern government is better at aspirations than achievement. Once upon a time, Jacinda Ardern may have called climate change “this generation’s nuclear free moment” but…during the same fortnight that New Zealand declared a climate emergency, this country was not awarded a speaking slot and did not take an active role in a major UN climate change virtual conference, apparently because we didn’t have any ambitious new proposals to bring to the table... More>>

 

Government: Joint PM Statement - Next Steps Towards Quarantine-Free Travel Between The Cook Islands And New Zealand

The Prime Minister of New Zealand Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and the Prime Minister of the Cook Islands. Mark Brown have agreed an ‘Arrangement to Facilitate Quarantine-Free Travel between the Cook Islands and New Zealand’. Both Prime Ministers and their ... More>>

ALSO:

National: $333,000 Bill To Settle Speaker’s Legal Battle

National has lost confidence in Speaker Trevor Mallard following revelations that more than $330,000 of taxpayers’ money was spent on settling the legal dispute he created by falsely accusing a former Parliamentary employee of rape. The Speaker ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Queensland Opens Borders To New Zealand

Queensland is opening its borders to travellers from New Zealand from 1am tomorrow. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Dr Ganesh Nana To Chair Productivity Commission

Hon Grant Robertson Minister of Finance Cabinet has agreed to the appointment of Dr Ganesh Nana to chair the Productivity Commission, after the current chair Murray Sherwin ends his term, Grant Robertson announced today. Dr Nana is currently the ... More>>

Government: Briefings To Incoming Ministers

Briefings to Incoming Ministers (BIMs) are briefings received by incoming Ministers following the formation of a new Government. The sixth Labour Government released more than 150 documents, including BIMs for public sector agencies and Crown Entities, ... More>>

RNZ: NZ Watching Deployment, Data Of Pfizer Vaccine In UK - Bloomfield

New Zealand officials are keeping a close eye on the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine rollout in the UK before a vaccinations campaign is launched here. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 