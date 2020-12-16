Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hastings Orchard Fined $14,000 For Illegal Agrichemical Spray Drift

Wednesday, 16 December 2020, 12:27 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay Regional Council


The Hawke’s Bay Regional Council says a $14,000 fine for an orchard that allowed an illegal agrichemical spray drift sends a strong signal to the horticulture sector that poor practice will not be tolerated.

Johnny Appleseed Holdings Ltd pleaded guilty to discharging agrichemicals into the air in breach of the Hawke’s Bay Regional Resource Management Plan.

On 23 September 2019, two cyclists were riding along the path bordering an orchard in Otene Road in Hastings. A spray operator employed by Johnny Appleseed was spraying the orchard at the time.

The cyclists were covered in spray from the sprayer, wetting their hair despite the helmets they were wearing. There were no signs on the pathway that spraying was in progress.

Following a complaint, a Hawke’s Bay Regional Council environmental officer attended the scene and observed two orchard sprayers operating in gusty wind. Spray could clearly be seen blowing over the path and Otene Road.

The agrichemicals the cyclists came into contact with were Calibra (a fertiliser), Folicur (a fungicide classified as hazardous), Mantrac (a fertilizer classified as hazardous) and Pristine (a fungicide classified as hazardous).

In the Hastings District Court Johnny Appleseed pleaded guilty. Judge Dickey fined the company $14,000.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council’s Group Manager Policy and Regulation, Katrina Brunton, says the large fine serves as a strong signal to orchardists that they must comply with the law.

“Sprays can be dangerous to public health and need to be used with great care and diligence. We will not tolerate poor practice from the horticulture sector, and will rigorously enforce the law to protect people and the environment,” she says.

Mrs Brunton says the fine should discourage others from not taking the proper precautions when using agrichemical spray.

“This is the fourth successful prosecution for the Regional Council this year. We are committed to pursuing illegal activities through the courts to enforce the rules that protect our community and our environment,” says Mrs Brunton.

Earlier this month Farmers Transport Ltd and Dynes Transport Ltd pleaded guilty to discharging a milk solution contaminant into water and were fined a total of $37,000. Also this year, two other companies were fined $11,900 and $12,555 for illegal burning.

Mrs Brunton is reminding the public that if anyone has information regarding unauthorised discharges to land, air or water they should contact the Council’s 24/7 Pollution Hotline on 0800 108 838.
 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hawke's Bay Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Timid Uses (so Far) Of The Power That Voters Have Given It

Long on aims, short on delivery. Greta Thunberg is not the only person who feels that the Ardern government is better at aspirations than achievement. Once upon a time, Jacinda Ardern may have called climate change “this generation’s nuclear free moment” but…during the same fortnight that New Zealand declared a climate emergency, this country was not awarded a speaking slot and did not take an active role in a major UN climate change virtual conference, apparently because we didn’t have any ambitious new proposals to bring to the table... More>>

 

Government: Joint PM Statement - Next Steps Towards Quarantine-Free Travel Between The Cook Islands And New Zealand

The Prime Minister of New Zealand Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and the Prime Minister of the Cook Islands. Mark Brown have agreed an ‘Arrangement to Facilitate Quarantine-Free Travel between the Cook Islands and New Zealand’. Both Prime Ministers and their ... More>>

ALSO:

National: $333,000 Bill To Settle Speaker’s Legal Battle

National has lost confidence in Speaker Trevor Mallard following revelations that more than $330,000 of taxpayers’ money was spent on settling the legal dispute he created by falsely accusing a former Parliamentary employee of rape. The Speaker ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Queensland Opens Borders To New Zealand

Queensland is opening its borders to travellers from New Zealand from 1am tomorrow. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Dr Ganesh Nana To Chair Productivity Commission

Hon Grant Robertson Minister of Finance Cabinet has agreed to the appointment of Dr Ganesh Nana to chair the Productivity Commission, after the current chair Murray Sherwin ends his term, Grant Robertson announced today. Dr Nana is currently the ... More>>

Government: Briefings To Incoming Ministers

Briefings to Incoming Ministers (BIMs) are briefings received by incoming Ministers following the formation of a new Government. The sixth Labour Government released more than 150 documents, including BIMs for public sector agencies and Crown Entities, ... More>>

RNZ: NZ Watching Deployment, Data Of Pfizer Vaccine In UK - Bloomfield

New Zealand officials are keeping a close eye on the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine rollout in the UK before a vaccinations campaign is launched here. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 