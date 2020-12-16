Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Rating Valuations For Marlborough District

Wednesday, 16 December 2020, 1:54 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Marlborough District property owners will soon receive a 2020 Notice of Rating Valuation in the post with an updated rating value for their property.

The new rating valuations have been prepared for 27,118 properties on behalf of the Marlborough District Council by Quotable Value (QV). They show the total rateable value for the district is now $23,563,000,000 with the land value of those properties now valued at $11,840,000,000.

Rating valuations are usually carried out on all New Zealand properties every three years to help local councils set rates for the following three-year period. They reflect the likely selling price of a property at the effective revaluation date, which was 15 August 2020, and do not include chattels.

On average, the value of residential housing has increased 22.6% since 2017 with the average house value now sitting at $559,000, while the corresponding average land value increased by 36.6% to an average of $262,000.

QV valuer Richard Kolff commented: “The demand for residential housing was buoyant across the region, with most townships in the district seeing increases of between 15-25% overall. Demand for sections has also been strong and as a result of limited supply land values have increased 37% for the district overall.”

“The district has a healthy local economy that is well supported by wine production, agriculture and forestry industries. This has flowed through to the housing market, and combined with very low interest rates and high demand, the market has continued to thrive. Lower value properties have seen the most competition from buyers and has seen the greatest value increases.”

Meanwhile, commercial property values have increased by 5.7%, and property values in the industrial sector have increased by 14.7% since the district’s last rating valuation in 2017. Commercial and industrial land values have also increased by 13.7% and 23.7% respectively.

“Retail and office properties have seen lower increases in value than the residential property market,” said Mr Kolff. “While locals and domestic tourists have been very good at supporting businesses, this has been offset to some degree by online competition for retailers and the start of a post lockdown trend for more people to work from home, resulting in less demand for office space.”

Residential housing value changes since 2017 revaluation levels.

Since 2017, the average capital value of an improved lifestyle property has increased by 16.7% to $864,000, while the corresponding land value for a lifestyle property increased by 18.5% to $399,000.

“Lifestyle properties typically align in value with high-end residential properties and this segment of the market has seen a more modest increase in values than the residential market overall,” Mr Kolff added.

He said the rural market remained strong for vacant land with viticulture development potential and much of this was occurring in Awatere and Wairau Valleys. Values for vineyard properties on the Wairau Plans have been fairly static.

It is helpful to remember the effective rating revaluation date of 15 August 2020 has passed and any changes in the market since then will not be included in the new rating valuations.

This means in many cases a sale price achieved in the market today may be different to the new rating valuation set as at 15 August 2020 and that rating valuations are not designed to be used as market valuations for raising finance with banks or as insurance valuations.

The updated rating valuations are independently audited by the Office of the Valuer General and need to meet rigorous quality standards before the new rating valuations are certified.

New rating values will be posted to property owners after 11 December 2020. If owners do not agree with their rating valuation, they have a right to object through the objection process before 5 February 2021.

For further information, homeowners can go to the Marlborough District Council website at: https://www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/rates/rateable-valuations

The updated website content includes a new Revaluation Smart Map and a rates comparison model, allowing comparison between 2017 and 2020 values.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Timid Uses (so Far) Of The Power That Voters Have Given It

Long on aims, short on delivery. Greta Thunberg is not the only person who feels that the Ardern government is better at aspirations than achievement. Once upon a time, Jacinda Ardern may have called climate change “this generation’s nuclear free moment” but…during the same fortnight that New Zealand declared a climate emergency, this country was not awarded a speaking slot and did not take an active role in a major UN climate change virtual conference, apparently because we didn’t have any ambitious new proposals to bring to the table... More>>

 

Government: Economic Update Shows Faster Recovery

The Government’s decision to act quickly in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to a better than expected economic recovery, Grant Robertson says. The Treasury today released its latest economic and fiscal forecasts in the 2020 ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Joint PM Statement - Next Steps Towards Quarantine-Free Travel Between The Cook Islands And New Zealand

The Prime Minister of New Zealand Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and the Prime Minister of the Cook Islands. Mark Brown have agreed an ‘Arrangement to Facilitate Quarantine-Free Travel between the Cook Islands and New Zealand’. Both Prime Ministers and their ... More>>

ALSO:

National: $333,000 Bill To Settle Speaker’s Legal Battle

National has lost confidence in Speaker Trevor Mallard following revelations that more than $330,000 of taxpayers’ money was spent on settling the legal dispute he created by falsely accusing a former Parliamentary employee of rape. The Speaker ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Dr Ganesh Nana To Chair Productivity Commission

Hon Grant Robertson Minister of Finance Cabinet has agreed to the appointment of Dr Ganesh Nana to chair the Productivity Commission, after the current chair Murray Sherwin ends his term, Grant Robertson announced today. Dr Nana is currently the ... More>>

Government: Briefings To Incoming Ministers

Briefings to Incoming Ministers (BIMs) are briefings received by incoming Ministers following the formation of a new Government. The sixth Labour Government released more than 150 documents, including BIMs for public sector agencies and Crown Entities, ... More>>

RNZ: NZ Watching Deployment, Data Of Pfizer Vaccine In UK - Bloomfield

New Zealand officials are keeping a close eye on the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine rollout in the UK before a vaccinations campaign is launched here. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 