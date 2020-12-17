Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

TAIC Inquiry Update - Helicopter Accident At Kekerengu River

Thursday, 17 December 2020, 6:02 am
Press Release: Transport Accident Investigation Commission

A Transport Accident Investigation Commission team has been on site today at the Kekerengu River mouth, commencing investigations into the causes and circumstances of a fatal accident involving an Airbus Helicopter EC120.

The Chief Investigator of Accidents, Harald Hendel, says the helicopter with five persons on board lost control, descended and impacted shallow water close to the beach at around 12:40pm yesterday, 15 December 2020.

“This opening stage of the investigation has involved a great deal of work by the on-site team and their colleagues in Wellington,” said Mr Hendel.

“Today, the investigation team has been inspecting the wreckage, mapping the site, and talking with witnesses. We have removed the wreckage from the beach, taking it for safe keeping at TAIC’s technical facility in Wellington.

“We will examine the helicopter’s components, seek any recorded data from the helicopter’s electronics, and obtain maintenance and other records from the operator.

“I would like to thank local people and emergency services, along with all those who are responding to TAIC’s call for witnesses to come forward.

“We are keen for anyone who may have captured the helicopter or the accident on video – perhaps on a vehicle dash-cam, a cellphone or other camera - to please contact TAIC as soon as possible; you can email TAIC at info@taic.org.nz.”

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission opens an inquiry when it believes the circumstances of an accident or incident have - or are likely to have - significant implications for transport safety, or when the inquiry may allow the Commission to make findings or recommendations to improve transport safety.

The Commission’s inquiry will go through a number of stages including the gathering of evidence, analysis, the preparation of a draft report and publication of a final report.

“Through all of this, we will be careful to work sensitively around the family arrangements for those who lost their lives in this tragic accident. This is a difficult time for all,” said Mr Hendel.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Transport Accident Investigation Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Timid Uses (so Far) Of The Power That Voters Have Given It

Long on aims, short on delivery. Greta Thunberg is not the only person who feels that the Ardern government is better at aspirations than achievement. Once upon a time, Jacinda Ardern may have called climate change “this generation’s nuclear free moment” but…during the same fortnight that New Zealand declared a climate emergency, this country was not awarded a speaking slot and did not take an active role in a major UN climate change virtual conference, apparently because we didn’t have any ambitious new proposals to bring to the table... More>>

 

Covid-19: Two New Vaccines Secured, Enough For Every New Zealander

Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern Prime Minister Hon Megan Woods Minister of Research, Science and Innovation Hon Chris Hipkins Minister for COVID-19 Response Hon Andrew Little Minister of Health Two additional vaccines secured 15 million vaccine courses pre-ordered ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Economic Update Shows Faster Recovery

The Government’s decision to act quickly in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to a better than expected economic recovery, Grant Robertson says. The Treasury today released its latest economic and fiscal forecasts in the 2020 ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Joint PM Statement - Next Steps Towards Quarantine-Free Travel Between The Cook Islands And New Zealand

The Prime Minister of New Zealand Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and the Prime Minister of the Cook Islands. Mark Brown have agreed an ‘Arrangement to Facilitate Quarantine-Free Travel between the Cook Islands and New Zealand’. Both Prime Ministers and their ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Dr Ganesh Nana To Chair Productivity Commission

Hon Grant Robertson Minister of Finance Cabinet has agreed to the appointment of Dr Ganesh Nana to chair the Productivity Commission, after the current chair Murray Sherwin ends his term, Grant Robertson announced today. Dr Nana is currently the ... More>>

Government: Briefings To Incoming Ministers

Briefings to Incoming Ministers (BIMs) are briefings received by incoming Ministers following the formation of a new Government. The sixth Labour Government released more than 150 documents, including BIMs for public sector agencies and Crown Entities, ... More>>

RNZ: NZ Watching Deployment, Data Of Pfizer Vaccine In UK - Bloomfield

New Zealand officials are keeping a close eye on the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine rollout in the UK before a vaccinations campaign is launched here. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 