Pumicelands Now In Restricted Fire Season

Pumicelands is now in a restricted fire season.

This came into force at midnight Wednesday 16 December 2020.

Pumicelands includes Taupo, Rotorua and Tauranga, and reaches from Waihi Beach in the east to Raumakara Forest Park in the west and as far south as Tongariro.

Pumicelands includes Department of Conservation land which is always at least in a restricted fire season.

A restricted fire season means outdoor fires will need a fire permit unless they are an authorised fire type for a restricted season, like charcoal or gas barbeques and hangi.

"Permits allow our whanau to light fires under safety guidance and conditions so they can burn safely," Principal Rural Fire Officer Steve Webb says.

"Go to www.checkitsalright.nz to find out if you need a permit and to see tips on how to reduce the risk of your fire getting out of control.

"It is very easy for a small rubbish fire or bonfire to escape, especially in hot dry and windy conditions. Most importantly people should only light fires when conditions are right. They must also be sure they have extinguished the fire completely before leaving it.

"We ask people to also take the conditions into account when considering spark generating activities like using machinery. Last year we experienced several fires started by machinery operations. These fires can be avoided by not using machinery in the heat of the day and inspecting the area after use." Steve Webb says.

"Enjoy the summer with your whanau and friends and keep fire safe."

