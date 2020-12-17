Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Lake Users Asked To Avoid Weed Infested Areas Of Lake Wānaka

Thursday, 17 December 2020, 3:24 pm
Press Release: Land Information New Zealand

Boaties, tourism operators and recreational users on Lake Wānaka are being asked to be extra careful this summer to avoid damaging biodegradable matting installed to control lakeweed.

Land Information New Zealand (LINZ) leads restoration operations on Otago’s lakes and says hessian matting has been laid at a number of sites in Lake Wānaka to supress the spread of the highly invasive waterweed, lagarosiphon.

Left uncontrolled lagarosiphon takes over lakes, creating dense forests of weed below the water’s surface. It can block boats’ motors, ruin swimming, and smother precious native plants.

LINZ Biosecurity and Biodiversity Group Manager Megan Reid says from mid-late December 15 to 20 marker buoys will be installed at the following locations to clearly mark out areas where matting is laid:

  • Paddock Bay
  • Glendhu Bluff Bay
  • Parkins Bay

Boat operators need to avoid approaching by boat or fishing across these areas as there’s a risk of prop and fishing lure entanglement which damages the matting and makes it ineffective, she says.

Check Clean Dry – it’s what we do

Ms Reid says as well as avoiding the areas with matting on Lake Wānaka all lake and river users are being asked to help protect and get behind lake restoration efforts.

“The presence of lagarosiphon and the risk of infestation from other water weeds such as hornwort poses a very real and serious threat to the future of Otago’s lakes,” she says.

Ms Reid says checking, cleaning and drying boat props and trailers, jet skis, kayaks and paddleboards, and equipment such as fishing lines before they enter the water limits the spread of weeds.

“If we want to continue using lakes and rivers as we always have and see native birds, plants and fish return, then we need to check, clean and dry boats and sports equipment between waterways.”

Advice on how to effectively clean equipment to remove weeds is available here and the Otago Regional Council’s Check, Clean, Dry campaign advocates will be out and about again this summer.

Ms Reid say our rivers and lakes are national treasures and culturally important to local iwi;

“There are numerous kāinga mahinga kai (food gathering places) and kāinga nohoanga (settlements) around many of our lakes.

“We use our lakes and rivers to kayak, swim, boat, waterski and take scenic trips. They are vital economic assets, supporting electricity generation and the tourism industry throughout the year and we can’t take them for granted.”

LINZ has significantly increased its investment in biodiveristy restoration in Lake Wānaka and other sites as a result of budget increases over the past two years.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Land Information New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Timid Uses (so Far) Of The Power That Voters Have Given It

Long on aims, short on delivery. Greta Thunberg is not the only person who feels that the Ardern government is better at aspirations than achievement. Once upon a time, Jacinda Ardern may have called climate change “this generation’s nuclear free moment” but…during the same fortnight that New Zealand declared a climate emergency, this country was not awarded a speaking slot and did not take an active role in a major UN climate change virtual conference, apparently because we didn’t have any ambitious new proposals to bring to the table... More>>

 

Government: Agreement Reached On Future Of Ihumātao

An agreement has been reached on the future of the land at Ihumātao, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson announced today. “A Memorandum of Understanding (He Pūmautanga) has been signed by the Kīngitanga, the Crown and Auckland Council which sets out ... More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Two New Vaccines Secured, Enough For Every New Zealander

Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern Prime Minister Hon Megan Woods Minister of Research, Science and Innovation Hon Chris Hipkins Minister for COVID-19 Response Hon Andrew Little Minister of Health Two additional vaccines secured 15 million vaccine courses pre-ordered ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Economic Update Shows Faster Recovery

The Government’s decision to act quickly in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to a better than expected economic recovery, Grant Robertson says. The Treasury today released its latest economic and fiscal forecasts in the 2020 ... More>>

ALSO:

Employment: Minimum Wage To Rise To $20

The Government is confirming it will deliver on its commitment to raise the minimum wage to $20 per hour from 1 April 2021, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today. Michael Wood said as we recover and rebuild from COVID-19, ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Dr Ganesh Nana To Chair Productivity Commission

Hon Grant Robertson Minister of Finance Cabinet has agreed to the appointment of Dr Ganesh Nana to chair the Productivity Commission, after the current chair Murray Sherwin ends his term, Grant Robertson announced today. Dr Nana is currently the ... More>>

Government: Briefings To Incoming Ministers

Briefings to Incoming Ministers (BIMs) are briefings received by incoming Ministers following the formation of a new Government. The sixth Labour Government released more than 150 documents, including BIMs for public sector agencies and Crown Entities, ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 