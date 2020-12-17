Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Warnings Against Christmas Pyramid Schemes Preying On Low-Income People

Thursday, 17 December 2020, 7:15 pm
Press Release: Child Poverty Action Group

Ngā Tāngata Microfinance is warning whānau to stay safe this Christmas and avoid pyramid schemes, many of which use cryptocurrency, including ‘Gifting/Koha Circles’ that are promoted primarily to and by Māori and Pasifika families.

Ngā Tāngata Microfinance general manager Natalie Vincent says "Many of us feel pressured at Christmas time to provide lavish gifts and large feasts for friends and family. We need to remember to spend within our means, and avoid excessive debt. We also need to keep away from any scheme offering large returns in short timeframes."

Vincent says people need to be aware that pyramid schemes including gifting/koha circles are illegal in New Zealand. Any investment scheme that derives its income from recruiting new members, as opposed to the sale of goods and services, is considered by law to be a pyramid scheme.

"We’re currently seeing a wave of pyramid schemes conducted with cryptocurrency," says Vincent. "Using cryptocurrency instead of cash allows would-be scammers to operate in the shadows, independent of banks. This means that banks cannot flag any potentially illegal transactions."

At first Bitcoin (BTC) was the cryptocurrency of choice for these schemes, but Tron (TRX) has become the favoured medium of exchange.

Ngā Tāngata Microfinance encourages whānau in need to access the assistance of financial mentors within the FinCap network of budget services over the Christmas season. Their services are free and confidential. If the need arises, financial mentors can then assist families in applying for a Ngā Tāngata interest-free loan.

Whānau can find their nearest financial mentor by going to fincap.org.nz and find more information on Ngā Tāngata Microfinance at ntm.org.nz.

Vincent wishes everyone in Aotearoa season’s greetings: "Stay safe, spend safely. Meri Kirihimete ngā mihi o te Tau Hou, Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year".

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Child Poverty Action Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Timid Uses (so Far) Of The Power That Voters Have Given It

Long on aims, short on delivery. Greta Thunberg is not the only person who feels that the Ardern government is better at aspirations than achievement. Once upon a time, Jacinda Ardern may have called climate change “this generation’s nuclear free moment” but…during the same fortnight that New Zealand declared a climate emergency, this country was not awarded a speaking slot and did not take an active role in a major UN climate change virtual conference, apparently because we didn’t have any ambitious new proposals to bring to the table... More>>

 

Government: Agreement Reached On Future Of Ihumātao

An agreement has been reached on the future of the land at Ihumātao, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson announced today. “A Memorandum of Understanding (He Pūmautanga) has been signed by the Kīngitanga, the Crown and Auckland Council which sets out ... More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Two New Vaccines Secured, Enough For Every New Zealander

Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern Prime Minister Hon Megan Woods Minister of Research, Science and Innovation Hon Chris Hipkins Minister for COVID-19 Response Hon Andrew Little Minister of Health Two additional vaccines secured 15 million vaccine courses pre-ordered ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Economic Update Shows Faster Recovery

The Government’s decision to act quickly in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to a better than expected economic recovery, Grant Robertson says. The Treasury today released its latest economic and fiscal forecasts in the 2020 ... More>>

ALSO:

Employment: Minimum Wage To Rise To $20

The Government is confirming it will deliver on its commitment to raise the minimum wage to $20 per hour from 1 April 2021, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today. Michael Wood said as we recover and rebuild from COVID-19, ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Dr Ganesh Nana To Chair Productivity Commission

Hon Grant Robertson Minister of Finance Cabinet has agreed to the appointment of Dr Ganesh Nana to chair the Productivity Commission, after the current chair Murray Sherwin ends his term, Grant Robertson announced today. Dr Nana is currently the ... More>>

Government: Briefings To Incoming Ministers

Briefings to Incoming Ministers (BIMs) are briefings received by incoming Ministers following the formation of a new Government. The sixth Labour Government released more than 150 documents, including BIMs for public sector agencies and Crown Entities, ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 