Change In Fire Season For Auckland

As of 8am Friday 18 December , Auckland mainland is in a Restricted Fire Season.

All the Hauraki Gulf Islands are in a Prohibited Fire Season - meaning no outdoor fires are allowed on the Islands. This Total Fire Ban has been in place since Monday 14 December.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Thomas Harre says a Restricted Fire Season means fires are by permit only. People will need to apply for a permit before being able to light an outdoor fire on the Auckland mainland. Anyone with a permit will need to follow the conditions prior to lighting their fire.

"Applying for a permit is free and easy - just go to www.checkitsalright.nz and follow the instructions," says Thomas Harre.

"In both restricted and prohibited fire seasons you can use charcoal or gas barbeques and have a hangi on your property - but check the fire danger level for the day you plan to use them at www.checkitsalright.nz. "

"It’s essential to be aware of the fire risks and do the right things to prevent a wildfire starting and spreading."

"Make sure you light any fires safely - for instance don’t light in a strong wind or in dry weather conditions and make sure nothing flammable nearby . Don’t leave your fire unattended, always have a hose or water close by, and make sure your fire is fully extinguished when you’re done."

For fire safety tips this summer, go to www.checkitsalright.nz.

You can also follow Auckland Rural Fire on Facebook and Instagram.

© Scoop Media

